U.S. new home sales fall 2.3 pct in August

BRIEF-EMERSON ELECTRIC SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 New single-family home sales in the United States fell in August to a 6-month low but the supply of homes available on the market dropped to a record low.
The Commerce Department said on Monday sales slipped 2.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted 295,000-unit annual rate, the lowest since February and in line with analysts' forecasts. The government raised its estimate for July's sales pace to 302,000 units from the previously reported 298,000 units.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 295,000-unit rate in August. In the year through August, new home sales rose 6.1 percent. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +1 202 310 5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 Assets will be stranded and investors will walk away unless mining companies show they are dealing with water scarcity, mine bosses said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.