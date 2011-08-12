版本:
American Express, U.S. Steel execs meet with Obama

WASHINGTON Aug 12 American Express (AXP.N) Chief Executive Ken Chenault and U.S. Steel (X.N) Chief Executive John Surma are part of a group of business leaders meeting with President Barack Obama on Friday, a White House official said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham)

