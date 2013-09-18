Obama to ask business leaders to push Congress to raise debt limit

| WASHINGTON, Sept 18
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 President Barack Obama will
appeal to business leaders on Wednesday to urge Congress to
approve an increase in the U.S. debt limit and avoid a default
that is possible as early as mid-October.
Obama is to address the Business Roundtable as part of a
renewed push to focus on domestic budget and economic issues
after a month dominated by foreign policy.
The U.S. Treasury is expected to exhaust measures to avoid
exceeding the $16.7 trillion debt limit as soon as mid-October.
If the cap is not raised, the United States will not be able to
pay all of its bills and would go into default.
Obama will tell business leaders that they should pile
pressure on Congress, which must vote to increase U.S. borrowing
capacity, to avoid a default.
Republicans in the House of Representatives last week
considered a plan to tie raising the debt limit to withholding
funds for Obama's signature healthcare overhaul, but put off a
vote because the party's most fiscally conservative members felt
the plan lacked teeth.
It is possible that a federal government shutdown and debt
default could result from the budget standoff, although such an
outcome has been avoided in past spending battles.
A White House official said Obama "will ask the business
community to help send the message to Congress that a default
would be disastrous for our economy and for businesses across
the country."
"Many reasonable Republicans have said it would be reckless
and irresponsible to use the threat of default as a bargaining
chip, but some of the extreme members of the Republican Party
continue to threaten the full faith and credit of the United
States government," the official said.
Obama has warned he will not negotiate over the debt limit.
Brendan Buck, spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner, the
top Republican in Washington, said Republicans are not
threatening a debt default.
"The president only uses these scare tactics to avoid having
to show the courage needed to deal with our debt crisis. Every
major deficit deal in the last 30 years has been tied to a debt
limit increase, and this time should be no different," Buck
said.