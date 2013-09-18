UPDATE 2-Obama asks business leaders to push Congress to raise debt limit

By Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 President Barack Obama
appealed to business leaders on Wednesday to urge Congress to
approve an increase in the U.S. debt limit without conditions
even as congressional Republicans unveiled new efforts to delay
the president's healthcare program.
"It is going to be important for all of you over the next
several weeks to understand what's at stake and to make sure
that you are using your influence in whatever way we can to get
back to what used to be called regular order around here," Obama
told the Business Roundtable.
The president's speech to about 100 top corporate executives
was part of an effort to focus on domestic budget and economic
issues after a month dominated by foreign policy, mainly the
conflict in Syria.
Deadlines loom that could bring a government shutdown in
less than two weeks and a debt default as soon as Oct. 18 if
Congress and the White House cannot strike deals on the budget
and the debt limit.
The president reiterated his vow not to negotiate over
raising the debt limit, which Republicans want to tie to
spending cuts or to blocking his signature healthcare program.
He further said he was willing to haggle over the terms of the
budget, but not against the threat of a government shutdown or
killing the healthcare program.
"I'm happy to negotiate with them around the budget," Obama
said. "What I will not do is to create a habit, a pattern,
whereby the full faith and credit of the United States becomes a
bargaining chip to set policy."
The U.S. Treasury is expected to exhaust measures to avoid
exceeding the $16.7 trillion debt limit in about a month. If the
borrowing cap is not raised, the United States will not be able
to pay all of its bills and would go into default.
At the same time, the healthcare program, formally called
the Affordable Care Act but popularly called Obamacare, faces a
deadline Oct. 1 when sign up for insurance exchanges opens to
the public. The six-month sign-up period is deemed critical to
the success of the law, and the administration has struggled
against political and operational obstacles to get the program
running.
As the president spoke, Republicans in the House of
Representatives set in motion a plan aimed at avoiding a federal
government shutdown but bringing about another confrontation
over Obamacare, and forcing a fight over the debt ceiling.
Obama had sharp language for the Republican tactic of
linking cuts to Obamacare to an increase in the debt ceiling,
likening it to extortion and calling it "terrifying financial
brinksmanship because of some ideological arguments that people
are having."
Republicans are under pressure from some of their most
conservative members to link government funding measures to cuts
or delays to Obamacare.
The House Republican plan unveiled Wednesday would, through
a complicated legislative dance, fund government through Dec. 15
but deny money for Obamacare. The Senate, which is controlled by
Democrats, would strip those provisions before passing the bill.
The retooled measure would then have to win support from
enough Democrats and Republicans to pass the House.
Republicans would then try again to attach an Obamacare
defunding measure to separate legislation raising the $16.7
trillion debt ceiling.
However, White House spokesman Jay Carney repudiated the
Republican approach.
"House Republicans have decided to pursue a path away from
the center, away from compromise, in favor of voting on a piece
of legislation that they know will not become law," he told
repo.
"A faction of the House of Representatives, the House
Republicans is driving this thing in the wrong direction, (and)
could bring us closer to a wholly unnecessary and damaging
shutdown of the government," he said.