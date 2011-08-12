版本:
Obama to meet with CEOs Friday on economy - source

WASHINGTON Aug 12 President Barack Obama is expected to meet Friday afternoon with chief executives from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), US Bancorp(USB.N), Xerox Corp (XRX.N), BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) and Silver Bridge, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Obama is expected to discuss the state of the economy and job growth with the executives. (Reporting by Karey Wutkowski, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

