Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Aug 12 President Barack Obama is expected to meet Friday afternoon with chief executives from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), US Bancorp(USB.N), Xerox Corp (XRX.N), BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) and Silver Bridge, according to a source familiar with the plans.
Obama is expected to discuss the state of the economy and job growth with the executives. (Reporting by Karey Wutkowski, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.