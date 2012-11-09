UPDATE 1-US import prices rise but gains in oil slow

WASHINGTON Nov 9 U.S. import prices rose more
than expected in October but price hikes for imported oil
slowed, pointing to only modest inflation pressures.
Import prices climbed 0.5 percent last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday.
Driving the overall gain, the cost of petroleum imports
increased 1.3 percent during the month. America imports much of
the fuel it consumes, and higher prices at the pump threaten to
hurt consumers' pocket books.
But the increase in the cost of imported oil was well below
the 4.7 percent gain in September and the 6.2 percent increase
in August.
Analysts had expected overall import prices would be flat.
U.S. stock index futures dipped and were on track to post
their worst week in five months as the euro zone crisis was seen
hitting France and Germany and investors fretted over the
possibility the United States could raise taxes and cut
government spending in 2013. Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose.
Still, there were signs that foreign suppliers of goods and
services had a little more leverage to raise prices last month.
Non-petroleum import prices rose 0.3 percent in October, the
biggest gain since March. Prices for imported consumer goods
other than cars rose 0.2 percent.
The U.S. economy has shown some signs of perking up in
recent months, with consumers spending more readily and housing
construction picking up.
Prices for imports from Canada rose 0.5 percent, while those
from Mexico gained 0.4 percent. Prices from China, however,
dropped 0.3 percent. The three countries are America's biggest
trading partners.
Despite stronger consumer spending, factory output in the
United States has looked relatively weak, with businesses
investing less and exporters troubled by the European debt
crisis and the cooling global economy.
In October, export prices were unchanged, the Labor
Department said.