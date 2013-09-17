U.S. consumer prices muted, but rentals rise

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 U.S. consumer prices barely
rose in August as the cost of energy fell, but an increase in
rents and medical care costs pointed to a stabilization in
underlying inflation that could allow the Federal Reserve to
start trimming its bond purchases.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price
Index edged up 0.1 percent in August after rising 0.2 percent in
July. In the 12 months through August, the increase in the CPI
slowed to 1.5 percent after advancing 2.0 percent in July.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer prices to
rise 0.2 percent last month and increase 1.6 percent from a
year-ago.
Stripping out the volatile energy and food components, the
so-called core CPI rose 0.1 percent after increasing by 0.2
percent in each of the past three months. Rents and medical care
accounted for most of the increase in the core CPI.
That took the increase over the past 12 months to 1.8
percent, the largest increase since March. The core CPI had
gained 1.7 percent in July.
The steady rise in the year-on-year core CPI could ease
concerns among some Fed officials about the disinflationary
trend becoming entrenched.
The inflation data was released as policymakers prepared to
meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to deliberate on monetary policy.
Economists generally expect the U.S. central bank to
announce a scaling back of the $85 billion in bonds it has been
buying a month to hold interest rate down at the end of the
two-day meeting.