CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-US CEO confidence hits 3-year low-Roundtable

(Corrects to show decline was third-sharpest, not sharpest, in
survey history, paragraph 2)
* 34 percent of CEOs expect to cut jobs in next six months
* View on capital spending, sales growth also weaken
* Concerns about U.S. fiscal cliff darken outlook
By Scott Malone
Sept 26 U.S. chief executives' view of the
economy deteriorated sharply in the third quarter and is now as
bleak as it was in the immediate aftermath of the last
recession, according to a survey released by the Business
Roundtable on Wednesday.
The group's CEO Economic Outlook Index tumbled to 66 in the
third quarter from 89.1 in the second, in the third-sharpest
drop recorded in the survey's decade-long history
Confidence fell to its lowest point since the third quarter
of 2009, when the United States had just emerged from its worst
recession in 80 years. But the gauge but remained above the 50
mark separating growth from decline.
Thirty-four percent of the 138 U.S. CEOs surveyed expect to
cut jobs in the United States over the next six months, up from
20 percent a quarter ago, while 30 percent plan to raise capital
spending, down from 43 percent. Fifty-eight percent expect their
sales to rise over that time period, down from the previous
survey's 75 percent.
The survey comes less than two months ahead of the U.S.
presidential election, in which the weak economy and stubbornly
high unemployment are shaping up to be key elements in voters'
choice between incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney. Investors will get a more
detailed look at corporate confidence next month when top U.S.
companies including Alcoa Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and General Electric Co report quarterly results.
"These results reflect global demand flattening out,
particularly in Europe and China, but also a number of domestic
policy issues that could have an immediate negative impact on
the economy," said James McNerney, CEO of Boeing Co, who
also serves as chairman of the Roundtable. "The so-called
fiscal cliff and the uncertainty attendant to it certainly is
cold water on long-term planning."
The fiscal cliff is a reference to some $500 billion in
expiring tax cuts and reductions in federal spending set to
occur if lawmakers fail to reach an accord on cutting the
nation's budget deficit by Dec. 31.
The survey of CEOs, whose companies generate $7.3 trillion
in annual revenue and employ some 16 million people, was
conducted from Aug. 30 through Sept. 14.
(Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)