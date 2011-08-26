UPDATE 1-Verizon strike to weigh on Aug jobs report

(Adds details and background on Verizon)
WASHINGTON Aug 26 Labor strikes in the United
States left 46,300 workers idle during the reference period for
the government's August employment survey, the Labor Department
said on Friday.
Almost all of those idle workers -- some 45,000 -- were due
to a strike at Verizon Communications (VZ.N), the Labor
Department said. The other 1,300 striking workers were in
manufacturing.
The data could provide some clarity about the underlying
strength of the U.S. labor market, and economists might use it
to color their reading of the government's August payrolls
report due on Sept. 2. The idle workers could be seen by
economists as a temporary factor holding back payroll growth
during the month, and not a sign of underlying weakness in the
labor market.
In July, the Labor Department did not report any idle
workers due to labor strikes.
The number reflects workers who were not working during the
entire pay period that included the 12th of the month, the
Labor Department said.
About 45,000 Verizon employees went on strike on Aug. 7
after talks for a new labor pact failed when their contract
expired.
The strike ended when workers agreed to return to work on
Monday and Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Leslie Adler)
(jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters
Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))