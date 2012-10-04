Net $1.069 bln U.S. securities stripped in Sept

WASHINGTON Oct 4 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Thursday said a net $1.069 billion of government securities
were stripped in September.
Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of
Securities, or STRIPS, are created by separating the interest
coupon from the principal payment. The coupon and principal can
also be rejoined, or reconstituted.
The Treasury said $9.07 trillion in securities were eligible
for stripping in September. Of the total, $191.748 billion were
held in stripped form on Sept. 30, compared with $190.679
billion at the end of the prior month.