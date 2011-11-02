UPDATE 1-US home rental market tightens in Q3 vs year ago

(Adds quotes from economists, background)

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 The rental market for U.S. homes tightened during the third quarter from a year earlier, providing support for developers to build new apartments.

The rental vacancy rate was 9.8 percent during the third quarter, down from 10.3 percent a year earlier, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. The reading, which is not adjusted for seasonal changes, was 9.2 percent in the second quarter.

The report also showed that the country's homeownership rate increased marginally when adjusting for seasonal swings.

The modest tightening in the rental market over the past year could encourage more developers to build apartment buildings, said Jed Kolko, an economist for real estate website Trulia in San Francisco.

Already, groundbreaking on buildings with five or more units is rising quickly, and was up 17.9 percent in September from a year earlier, government data has showed.

The drop in the vacancy rate could also help build the case for government efforts to make more of its stock of foreclosed homes available to renters, although the rate has only fallen to levels seen just before the 2008-09 recession.

"While the national rental market may be tighter than in the recent past, it is by no means scorching hot," JP Morgan economist Mike Feroli said in a report.

Even if the rental market is not tight by historical standards, policymakers are looking for ways to support renters as the nation struggles with an unemployment rate above 9 percent and incomes struggling to keep up with inflation.

The Obama administration is currently weighing a plan for state-controlled firms to sell up to $30 billion in foreclosed homes, hoping private investors will rent them out.

The data "will make people take that idea more seriously," Kolko said.

Wednesday's report showed the U.S. homeownership rate ticked slightly higher during the third quarter to 66.1 percent when adjusting for seasonal swings. The seasonally-adjusted rate was 66.0 percent in the prior quarter.

Five years ago, before a housing bust triggered a deep recession, the adjusted homeownership rate was 69.0 percent.

The unadjusted homeownership rate rose to 66.3 percent during the third quarter from 65.9 percent in the preceding three-month period.