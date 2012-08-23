White House eyes two-step fix to take edge off fiscal cliff

* Says middle-class tax cut would address most concerns
* Debate over taxes for top earners likely to endure
* No deal expected until after Nov. 6 vote
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 President Barack Obama wants
Congress to agree to extend middle-class tax cuts now to take
the edge off the looming "fiscal cliff" and leave tougher fiscal
decisions for after November's election, the White House said on
Thursday.
Obama's fellow Democrats and their rival Republicans in
Congress are at loggerheads over whether to avert tax hikes on
the very wealthy due to kick in at the end of this year,
alongside spending cuts that could pinch the military.
The White House wants the Bush-era tax cuts for the middle
class to be extended, but not those for the wealthy.
On Wednesday, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office
said that Americans should expect a "significant recession" and
2 million job losses unless Washington lawmakers are able to
resolve their differences -- either in the post-election
session of Congress or ahead of the Nov. 6 vote.
White House spokesman Jay Carney, when asked about the CBO
report, said the Republican-controlled House of Representatives
ought to follow the Democratic-controlled Senate's lead and keep
tax rates for 98 percent of Americans at their Bush-era levels.
He said retaining low tax rates for the middle class would
ease most of the economic harm from congressional indecision.
"That would, in a single stroke, address a significant
portion of the concern about the so-called fiscal cliff. It
would not entirely deal with it, but it would have a significant
impact," he told a news briefing.
Unlike ahead of last year's debt-ceiling deadline, when Vice
President Joe Biden mediated a bipartisan panel on deficits, the
White House has not led any formal efforts to negotiate an
alternative to the year-end tax and spending crunch.
Carney told reporters the president was ready to engage with
Republicans once they "demonstrate a willingness to accept that
simple proposition that in addition to spending cuts, and in
addition to entitlement reforms, revenue has to be part of it."
He later acknowledged that the "big conflict" between Obama
and Republicans on whether to retain the tax cuts for top
earners was "unlikely to be resolved between now and the
election."