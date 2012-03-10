Now more optimistic, American job-seekers dust off resumes

| CHICAGO/NEW YORK, March 9
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, March 9 Like many
unemployed Americans, Gint Butenas is cautiously hopeful that
things might be about to go his way.
The 57-year-old information technology worker was laid off
by a pharmaceutical manufacturer in 2009. At the time, Butenas
recalls the economy was losing 250,000 jobs a month so he saw
little point in even looking for work.
After completing a master's degree to improve his IT skills
in 2010, he is now looking for a job and noticing signs of
improvement.
"I am being contacted more and I have had a couple of
interviews," Butenas said as he attended a technology job fair
at DePaul's satellite campus in downtown Chicago. Fifty
employers, including CME Group, LivingSocial and
Allstate Insurance, were accepting resumes.
"But I'm still looking. That's why I'm here ... I wake up
some mornings and just can't believe where I am."
Data released on Friday showed many more Americans who gave
up looking for work flooded back into the labor force in
February as the hangover from the deep 2007-09 economic crisis
shows signs of easing.
For the third month in a row, the U.S. economy created more
than 200,000 jobs, still a small dent in the millions of jobs
lost since the start of the recession.
The labor force participation rate - the percentage of
working-age Americans either with a job or looking for one -
rose to 63.9 percent from 63.7 percent in January, a report from
the Labor Department said on Friday.
Though the rate remains near a 29-year low, it was the
biggest monthly jump since April 2010.
Many Americans never gave up looking for work and their
perseverance is starting to pay off.
Julian Robinson, 47, started a job as a financial analyst
this week at a New York hedge fund, two years after being laid
off by another firm where he worked for more than three years.
Despite his actuarial skills, the search for work was not
easy. He had 20 to 30 telephone interviews, but companies often
rejected him because he was over-qualified for the position he
had applied for.
Then in the past month, he was offered two jobs.
"I think it's sometimes being in the right place at the
right time," said Robinson.
Natalya Podgorny, 31, is hoping for the same luck.
Since leaving a job in magazine publishing five months ago,
Podgorny has networked, revised her resume over and over,
applied for positions online and in person, and taken classes at
New York University to sharpen skills.
Though she estimates only one in 15 employers ever respond
to applications, she says some doors are now starting to open.
"It's been a little discouraging, but I've had a number of
personal contacts come forward in the past week, so I have
noticed a change," said Podgorny, 31, with a pile of resumes in
hand at a job fair at New York's Madison Square Garden.
"I just didn't ever expect it to take so long," she said. "I
wouldn't have left my old job without a concrete plan if I had a
sense of just how long it would take."
OPTIMISM AND JOB INTERVIEWS
The surge in new job-seekers last month would normally have
bumped up the unemployment rate, putting pressure on President
Barack Obama as he heads into a re-election campaign. Instead,
the jobless rate held steady at three-year low of 8.3 percent
because of an offsetting jump in new jobs.
U.S. unemployment was at 4.5 percent in mid-2007 before
jumping to a crisis-era peak of 10.1 percent in October 2009.
People who are not looking for work do not count as part of
the labor force, and there were about 1 million workers in
February who had let at least a month go by without doing job
searches. As the labor market improves, more of them will likely
re-enter the workforce, threatening to push up jobless rate.
Holly Steel of Foxboro, Massachusetts, has not yet found a
job, but she is more optimistic than she was last August when
she was laid off at Sun Life Financial where she worked in
internal communications.
She said she was waiting to hear back about one position and
has an interview next week for another.
"I think there is more need than before, but I'm still
seeing a lot of companies looking for managerial positions but
not willing to pay the salaries that in the old days people were
able to get," said Steel.
More companies have also gone knocking on colleges' doors.
Pennsylvania State University has seen a 6-percent uptick
this year over last in the number of employers interviewing on
campus. Meanwhile, a report by the Collegiate Employment
Research Institute at Michigan State University predicted on
campus hiring would increase by 7 percent this spring.
"With the job market lifting, we are certainly seeing an
increase in the competition for top talent," said Robyn Tyler,
vice president of global talent management at Office Depot Inc
, the second-largest U.S. office supply retailer.
James Dzuris, 24, a student of national security policy at
West Virginia University, said the poor economy was the reason
he stayed at school to get a master's degree.
"I figured I might as well stay for another two years," he
said after distributing resumes at the Madison Square Garden job
fair.
"Everybody is waiting for the baby boomers to move and for
the new generation to come in, is the sense I get," Dzuris
added.