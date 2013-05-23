Schools should make exercise 'core' subject, U.S. panel urges

* Few students get recommended daily hour of exercise
* 44 percent of schools cut exercise for more reading, math
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, May 23 U.S. schools need to boost
efforts to get students moving, and make gym class as critical
as other core subjects if they want to increase test scores as
well as students' general well-being, a leading group of health
advisers said on Thursday.
The Institute of Medicine called for younger students to get
at least 30 minutes of physical activity per day in school and
older students 45 minutes, with at least half that time spent
moving vigorously.
Federal guidelines recommend that children and teenagers get
at least one hour of daily physical activity but few do,
especially as more schools cut gym classes to make more time to
prepare for academic testing, the institute's influential panel
of independent experts said.
Federal health officials should step in to designate
physical education as a core academic subject, they said.
"Although most states currently have laws addressing
physical education requirements in schools, there are no
consistent nationwide policies," the panelists wrote in a
report.
"Like most of the population of the United States, children
and adolescents have grown accustomed to a sedentary lifestyle,"
panelists said.
Their recommendation comes on the heels of a renewed push
against childhood obesity as well as disenchantment with the
academic testing under the 2001 No Child Left Behind law. While
aimed at boosting achievement and making U.S. students more
competitive, a growing number of states have opted out of the
requirements, saying they need more flexibility.
Since the law passed, 44 percent of school administrators
have said they have cut "significant time" from gym classes and
recess to focus on reading and mathematics, according to the
nearly 400-page report, which was requested by the Robert Wood
Johnson Foundation, a nonprofit research group that advocates
for better public health.
Earlier this year, First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move
campaign announced a $70 million effort led by Nike Inc,
General Mills Inc, health insurer Kaiser Permanente and
others to help students get one hour of daily activity.
A growing body of data suggests increased physical activity
can have a positive impact on students' academic performance,
panelists added.
It could also help in the effort to fight fat in a nation
where nearly one in five youth -- 12.5 million young Americans
-- are obese and another third are overweight, making them more
likely to be too heavy as adults.
Attention is increasingly turning to schools to help, not
only through exercise but by also improving school meals.
Representatives at the U.S. Department of Education could
not be immediately reached for comment on the recommendations,
but Education Secretary Arne Duncan has linked good health to
improved learning.
"We know active students are better able to engage in the
classroom and excel academically," he said at the February event
launching the first lady's partnership. "We need more of our
schools creating environments that promote physical activity and
play and encourage our students to get moving."