UPDATE 2-Trump to offer exclusive contract to service U.S. student loans

By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON May 19 President Donald Trump's
administration will soon offer an exclusive contract that will
give one company the right to service billions of dollars of
outstanding federal student loans now handled by four companies,
officials said on Friday.
The U.S. Education Department, led by Trump pick Betsy
DeVos, said the streamlining will save money and increase
efficiency. But critics said student borrowers could suffer
because a single company would be granted a monopoly, with no
incentive to provide better customer service.
The Trump approach would represent one more radical change
for the financial aid system that former President Barack Obama
overhauled. Under Obama, a Democrat, much of the $1.3 trillion
business of student lending was moved from banks and other
companies to the federal government.
Four companies still handle servicing the loans. Navient
Corp, which was spun off Sallie Mae in 2014, is
the largest. Its stock rose 23 cents to close at $13.94, after
popping to a session high of $14.14 shortly after the
announcement. The others are Nelnet Inc., Great Lakes
Educational Loan Services, Inc, and FedLoan Servicing, also
called PHEAA. Nelnet's stock closed down 0.5 percent on Friday.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a consumer
financial watchdog agency, is fighting Navient in court over
allegations the company deceived borrowers about repayment
options and their rights.
In an op-ed piece published on the Wall Street Journal
website Friday afternoon, DeVos wrote the Obama administration's
servicing requirements created a "chaotic system" that generated
numerous consumer complaints and was not sustainable.
She added the single servicer will establish a user platform
and a standardized process for handling customer calls.
But Natalia Abrams, executive director of the advocacy group
Student Debt Crisis, said Obama's plan to have servicing
companies compete for federal contracts based on
customer-service ratings would have been more effective.
"With zero competition, we are concerned about a 'too big to
fail' student loan company that has zero incentive to work for
students, borrowers, and their families," she said.
Trump is making good on Republican campaign promises to get
government out of the business of student lending, and recently
lifted limits on fees debt collectors can charge some defaulted
borrowers. The Washington Post has reported he will propose
major changes to loan repayment in his forthcoming budget,
including eliminating a program that erases student debt for
public-sector workers after 10 years of payments.
"The changes will certainly increase profits for the
industry, but will do nothing to tame the high levels of default
in the program," said Rohit Chopra, senior fellow at the
Consumer Federation of America and former CFPB assistant
director.
The CFPB says 1.2 million student-loan borrowers have
defaulted in the past year and 90 percent of the highest-risk
borrowers are not enrolled in affordable repayment plans, even
though student-loan companies are supposed to inform borrowers
about them.
