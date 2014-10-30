U.S. education department gets tougher on for-profit colleges

Oct 30 The U.S. Department of Education will
introduce stricter regulations next year in its latest attempt
to improve the job prospects of those graduating from for-profit
colleges and universities.
Under new regulations unveiled on Thursday and effective
July 1, for-profit colleges will be at risk of losing federal
aid should a typical graduate's annual loan repayments exceed 20
percent of discretionary income or 8 percent of total earnings.
This is lower than the current threshold of 30 percent of
discretionary income and 12 percent of total earnings.
The U.S. for-profit education sector has faced tougher
regulation ever since a series of government investigations in
2010 revealed high student debt, low graduation rates and poor
job prospects for graduates.
For-profit institutions, including Apollo Education Group
Inc, Corinthian Colleges Inc and DeVry
Education Group Inc, have been struggling to attract new
students.
"These regulations are a necessary step to ensure that
colleges accepting federal funds protect students, cut costs and
improve outcomes," U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan said
in a statement.
The department said it estimates about 1,400 programs
serving 840,000 students, of whom 99 percent study at for-profit
institutions, would not pass the new accountability standards.
"All programs will have the opportunity to make immediate
changes that could help them avoid sanctions," the department
said in the statement, "but if these programs do not improve,
they will ultimately become ineligible for federal student aid."
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)