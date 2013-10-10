UPDATE 3-U.S. withholds some military, economic aid for Egypt

* Future deliveries hinge on progress on democracy, rights
* Analyst doubts steps will influence Egyptian government
* Hagel said to have friendly conversation with Egypt's Sisi
By Patricia Zengerle and Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 The United States said on
Wednesday it would withhold deliveries of tanks, fighter
aircraft, helicopters and missiles as well as $260 million in
cash aid from Egypt's military-backed government pending
progress on democracy and human rights.
The decision, described by U.S. officials, demonstrates U.S.
unhappiness with Egypt's path since its army on July 3 ousted
Mohamed Mursi, who emerged from the Muslim Brotherhood to become
Egypt's first democratically elected leader last year.
But the State Department said it would not cut off all aid
and would continue military support for counterterrorism,
counter-proliferation and security in the Sinai Peninsula, which
borders U.S. ally Israel.
It also said it would continue to provide funding that
benefits the Egyptian people in such areas as education, health
and the development of the private sector.
The split decision illustrates the U.S. dilemma in Egypt: a
desire to promote democracy and human rights along with a need
to cooperate with a nation of strategic importance because of
its control of the Suez Canal, its 1979 peace treaty with Israel
and its status as the most populous nation in the Arab world.
"We will ... continue to hold the delivery of certain
large-scale military systems and cash assistance to the
government pending credible progress toward an inclusive,
democratically elected civilian government through free and fair
elections," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a
statement.
The military-backed authorities have cracked down hard on
the Brotherhood since ousting Mursi. On Aug. 14, security forces
smashed two pro-Mursi sit-ins in Cairo, with hundreds of deaths,
and then declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew.
Many of the Brotherhood's leaders have been arrested since.
In the latest violence, protesters clashed with security
forces on Sunday, with state media reporting 57 people dead.
UNCLEAR WHAT EFFECT U.S. DECISIONS WILL HAVE ON EGYPT
Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East program at the
Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in
Washington, said it was doubtful Washington would gain any
leverage over Cairo by withholding the aid.
"It may make some Americans feel better about the U.S. role
in the world, but it's hard to imagine how it changes how the
Egyptian government behaves," he said.
Some lawmakers criticized the administration's decision.
"The administration is trying to have it both ways, by
suspending some aid but continuing other aid. ... The message is
muddled," said Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat who
chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee panel that funds such
aid.
"Pulling away now may undermine the ability of the United
States to work with a critical partner," said Representative Kay
Granger, the Texas Republican who chairs the House
Appropriations Committee's panel on foreign assistance.
The U.S. position also exposed differences with its key Gulf
ally Saudi Arabia, which welcomed Mursi's ouster and has
promised extensive financial support to Egypt's new government.
As if to underscore the divide, the Saudi Embassy in
Washington released a statement noting that Saudi King Abdullah
had met Egyptian interim President Adly Mansour in Jeddah.
"We will support Egypt against terrorism, sedition, and
those who try to undermine its security," King Abdullah said
during the meeting, according to the statement.
On Sept. 24, President Barack Obama said Washington would
keep working with the interim authorities in Cairo, but faulted
them for anti-democratic moves such as the emergency law and
restrictions on opposition parties, the media and civil society.
Speaking to reporters in a conference call, U.S. officials
said the United States would withhold deliveries of M1A1 Abrams
tank kits made by General Dynamics Corp, F-16 aircraft
produced by Lockheed Martin Corp, and Apache helicopters
and Harpoon missiles built by Boeing Co.
The materiel withheld was worth hundreds of millions of
dollars, the officials said, but stressed that its suspension
was not meant to be permanent and would be reviewed periodically
along with Egypt's progress on human rights and democracy.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel called Egyptian army
chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to tell him about the U.S.
decisions, speaking for about 40 minutes in what one U.S.
official described as a friendly conversation.
Hagel stressed the relationship's importance but
underscored the U.S. view that Egypt must move toward democracy.
Officials at Lockheed Martin, Boeing and General Dynamics
Corp declined comment, referring queries to the U.S. government
or military offices handling the weapons sales.
Egypt for decades has been among the largest recipients of
U.S. military and economic aid because of its 1979 peace treaty
with U.S. ally Israel, which agreed as a result of the pact to
withdraw from the Sinai Peninsula it seized from Egypt in 1967.
The United States has long provided Egypt with about $1.55
billion in annual aid, including $1.3 billion for the military.