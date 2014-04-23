U.S. to deliver Apache helicopters to Egypt -Pentagon

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
WASHINGTON, April 22 The United States has decided to lift its hold on the delivery of 10 Apache attack helicopters to Egypt imposed last year after the military's ouster of President Mohamed Mursi and an ensuing crackdown against protesters, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel informed his Egyptian counterpart, Colonel General Sedki Sobhi, of the decision in a call, saying the helicopters would support Egypt's counterterrorism operations in the Sinai Peninsula, Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said.
"The secretary noted that we believe these new helicopters will help the Egyptian government counter extremists who threaten U.S., Egyptian, and Israeli security," Kirby said in a statement. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab