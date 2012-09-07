US aid plan for Egypt could go to Congress soon - State Dept

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The Obama administration hopes to soon go to Congress with a plan for using $1 billion in debt relief to help Egypt stabilize its economy and grow its private sector, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

"My hope would be is that we would go to the Congress very shortly with a framework of how we recommend that this money be allocated," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides told reporters during a conference call to discuss goals for a U.S. business delegation headed to Egypt this weekend.