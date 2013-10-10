Israel fears negative impact from U.S. aid freeze on Egypt

* Israel looks to protect historic treaty with Egypt
* Officials fear Washington projecting weakness to region
By Crispian Balmer
JERUSALEM, Oct 10 Israel struggled to hide its
frustration on Thursday at a U.S. decision to withhold aid to
Cairo, fearing the move could damage Washington's standing in
the region and undermine its own peace treaty with Egypt.
Senior Israeli officials have criticised U.S. handling of
Egypt since the downfall of President Hosni Mubarak in 2011 and
had urged it to support the new army-backed government following
the ousting of Islamist leader Mohamed Mursi in July.
Concerned by the outlook for human rights and democracy in
Egypt, the United States announced on Wednesday it would
withhold deliveries of tanks, fighter aircraft, helicopters and
missiles as well as $260 million in cash aid.
The Israeli government declined direct comment on the move,
but said it hoped there would be no knock-on effects.
"Certainly it can be confirmed that we had been troubled by
how decisions of this kind were liable to be interpreted in
Egypt, and of course the risk of consequences for relations with
Israel," Civil Defence Minister Gilad Erdan told Israel Radio.
U.S. military aid to Egypt, put at some $1.3 billion a year,
was born out of the historic 1979 peace treaty between the Arab
world's most populous state and Israel.
"We are concerned that if the aid goes, then the Egyptian
people will put pressure on its government to throw away the
treaty," said one senior Israeli official, who declined to be
named because of the sensitivities of the issue.
"It is not an immediate worry. The Egyptian government knows
we are supportive, but it would have been best to avoid this."
The U.S. State Department made clear it was not cutting off
all aid and would continue military support for counterterrorism
and security in the Sinai Peninsula, which borders Israel.
PROJECTING WEAKNESS
Although there was no suggestion that the frozen aid would
affect Egypt's ability to govern, Israelis worried that the U.S.
move would send the wrong signal to Middle East allies who
expect strong leadership from Washington in troubled times.
"What is surprising in this entire process is that the
Americans are essentially, unwittingly working against their own
interest," said former Israeli Defence Minister Binyamin
Ben-Eliezer, who was close to Mubarak.
"It must be understood that this region is so weak and in
order to keep it stable, a superpower of some kind is required
to safeguard it," he said, adding that he would not be surprised
if U.S. allies like Saudi Arabia started looking towards Russia.
A senior serving Israeli official, who declined to be named,
said it was possible that Egypt might also turn to Russia. "I
would say this is a realistic concern ... For decades Egypt has
been a U.S.-aligned country, and the Russians would be happy to
come in and replace the United States there again," he said.
Israel views Washington as by far its most important ally,
and is clearly concerned that recent U.S. policy making,
including perceived indecision over how to tackle the Syrian
civil war, was denting its regional reputation.
Some 63 percent of Israelis said Washington was projecting
weakness over Syria, according to a poll by the Israel Democracy
Institute and Tel Aviv University released on Thursday.
Israel's Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon and one of his senior
strategists, Amos Gilad, were in the United States when the
decision to freeze some Egyptian aid was announced.
Like other officials, Gilad hinted at Israel's
disappointment. "I try not to criticize our friends publicly,"
he told an audience at the Washington Institute for Near East
Policy think-tank.