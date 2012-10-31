UPDATE 1-US August oil demand down 0.97 pct from year ago-EIA

By Ayesha Rascoe WASHINGTON, Oct 31 U.S. oil demand in August was slightly stronger than previously estimated, but still down nearly 1 percent from a year ago, the U.S. government said Wednesday. The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum Supply Monthly report that oil demand in the world's top consumer fell to 19.226 million barrels per day from last year, despite being up 74,000 bpd from a previous projection. With the upward revision oil demand was down 189,000 bpd, or 0.97 percent, from the 19.415 million bpd posted for the month last year. The EIA had initially forecast a 1.35 percent decline year-on-year. The EIA's demand figure for August was higher than the 18.573 million bpd reported by the American Petroleum Institute for the month. While both EIA and API reported a decrease in oil demand, API said demand fell 4.3 percent. U.S. gasoline use rose in August, up 2.35 percent from a year ago. EIA said demand for distillate fuel declined 6.71 percent from last year, while jet fuel demand fell 5.47 percent. EIA Monthly Demand Data Product August Prev Est Prev Est Yr Ago Yr Ago Pct For August Pct change Change Gasoline 9.135 9.122 0.14% 8.925 2.35% Distillate 3.740 3.492 7.10% 4.009 -6.71% Jet Fuel 1.469 1.448 1.45% 1.554 -5.47% Residual 0.353 0.377 -6.37% 0.347 1.73% Total 19.226 19.152 0.39% 19.415 -0.97% U.S. year on year oil demand changes: July 2012 -0.94 pct June 2012 -1.76 pct May 2012 1.23 pct April 2012 -1.72 pct March 2012 -5.77 pct Feb 2012 -0.6 pct Jan 2012 -3.75 pct Dec 2011 -4.66 pct Nov 2011 0.54 pct Oct 2011 -0.69 pct -This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply report with the previous weekly report and final year-ago numbers. The EIA's monthly report always differs from the weekly report as the monthly reflects data supplied from all U.S. energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest companies representing about 90 percent of the market. The total demand number reflects many petroleum products beyond gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel listed in the table.