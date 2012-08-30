US June oil demand down 1.76 pct from yr ago-EIA

* US June oil demand down 338,000 bpd from year ago
* Gasoline demand down 0.35 pct from year ago
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 U.S. oil demand was weaker
than expected in June, as fuel consumption remained tepid
compared to a year ago, the U.S. government said on Thursday.
The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum
Supply Monthly report that oil demand in the world's top
consumer fell to 18.915 million barrels per day in June, which
was 210,000 bpd less than previously estimated.
The downward revision placed down 338,000 bpd, or 1.76
percent from the 19.253 million bpd posted for the month last
year. The EIA had initially forecast a 0.66 percent drop
year-on-year.
The EIA's demand figure for June was higher than the 18.691
million bpd reported by the American Petroleum Institute for the
month. While both EIA and API reported a decrease in oil demand,
API said demand fell 3 percent.
U.S. June gasoline use was down a slight 0.35 percent from a
year ago, after two consecutive months of increases.
EIA said demand for distillate fuels was down 5.52 percent
from last year, while jet fuel demand was up 0.32 percent.
EIA Monthly Demand Data
Prev ~~~~~~~~~~Change vs~~~~~~~~
Est
Product June For Prev Yr Ago Yr ago pct
June Est
Gasoline 9.035 8.917 1.32% 9.067 -0.35%
Distillate 3.729 3.685 1.19% 3.947 -5.52%
Jet Fuel 1.545 1.58 -2.22% 1.54 0.32%
Residual 0.372 0.307 21.17% 0.479 -22.34%
Total 18.915 19.125 -1.10% 19.253 -1.76%
-This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply
report with the previous weekly report and final year ago
numbers. The EIA's monthly report always differs from the weekly
report as the monthly reflects data supplied from all U.S.
energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest
companies representing about 90 percent of the market. The total
demand number reflects many petroleum products beyond gasoline,
distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel listed in the table.