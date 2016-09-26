Slowdown in U.S. political ad spending takes toll on broadcasters

| Sept 26
Sept 26 U.S. broadcasters that typically can
count on a big revenue bounce from political advertising in
presidential election years are still waiting for that to
happen.
Heading into the first presidential debate on Monday night,
Republican nominee Donald Trump has been relying far more on
free media than past candidates, and some broadcasters already
say they have taken a hit.
Last week, Sinclair Broadcast Group, with a
presence in 81 markets, said its political ad revenue could be
about a third lower than its forecast. Gray Television,
with stations in 50 markets, rescinded its third-quarter
estimate of $40 million to $46 million in political ad revenue,
citing limited visibility in the "very unusual" election.
In August, E.W. Scripps Co. warned that its
political ad revenue could fall more than 10 percent short of
its original $150 million estimate.
Investors and analysts are bracing for more disappointment.
"It's not going to be peaches and cream," said Bill Smead,
chief investment officer of Seattle-based Smead Capital
Management, whose Smead Value fund owns shares in broadcaster
Tegna Inc.
Broadcasters' fortunes still have time to improve. Over the
past two election cycles, about 40 percent of the year's
political ad spending took place in October, said Steve
Passwaiter, vice president and general manager of Kantar Media's
CMAG unit.
But the patterns of the 2016 election cycle suggest that
political ad spending could trail prior years.
Through August, Trump spent just $28 million on TV ads,
while Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton spent $133 million.
Overall, the candidates and political action committees spent
$1.1 billion on local TV ads through August, compared with $2.9
billion for all of 2012, according to Kantar CMAG.
Trump's campaign in recent days has indicated it would spend
another $100 million on TV ads, including $60 million on
regional ad spots, ahead of the Nov. 8 election, according to an
Associated Press report. Campaign representatives did not
respond to a request for comment.
"It's not a great number," said Benchmark Co. media analyst
Daniel Kurnos, referring to Trump's plans.
HIGH MARGINS
Presidential races typically account for about 30 percent of
political ad revenue, according to E.W. Scripps spokeswoman
Carolyn Micheli. At Scripps, she said, political ads carry the
highest profit margins, up to 80 percent, compared to overall
industry margins of 30 percent to 40 percent.
TV companies' share of political ad revenue depends largely
on whether their stations are located in battleground states.
Sinclair, whose market valuation has declined 16 percent
this year, and Gray Television, whose stock has fallen 38
percent, both have stations in Virginia, for example, which is
typically a swing state.
But this year, with Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia the vice
presidential running mate of Clinton, the state has attracted
far fewer ad dollars than expected, according to Sinclair.
Some broadcasters are sending more positive signals. CBS
Corp Chief Executive Les Moonves said last week that the
network's political ad revenue was on track, though he cited
strong spending on senatorial and congressional races while
admitting that Trump's spending has been low.
Tribune Media Co has not changed its $200 million
target for the year, though at a Sept. 15 investor conference,
Chief Executive Peter Liguori talked about uncertainty around
the "Trump factor."
Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc, whose stock has
fallen 8 percent this year, said it already has bookings for two
thirds of its 2016 $100 million target, and it reaffirmed that
target.
"Presidential's not going to drive our political spend. It's
going to be Senate races and gubernatorial races," said
Nexstar's chief executive, Perry Sook. The group has stations in
18 states with Senate elections.
Local broadcasters' shares fell as much as 9 percent on
Sept. 19, when Sinclair issued its warning, and they have yet to
recover fully. For the year, broadcaster stocks are down 8
percent to 38 percent.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Conlin; Editing by Eric
Effron and Leslie Adler)