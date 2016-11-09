Aerospace and defense industry welcomes Trump victory

| SEATTLE
SEATTLE Nov 9 Aerospace companies and lobbying
groups embraced Donald Trump's presidential victory on
Wednesday, setting aside fears that his policies would depress
sales, shatter global alliances and roll back trade agreements.
Defense contractors in particular stand to benefit from a
Trump presidency, given his pledges to beef up the U.S.
military.
Boeing Co, which is finalizing a deal to sell
jetliners to Iran, congratulated Trump and members of Congress
and said it looked forward to working with them to promote
global economic growth and protect workers.
The warm response from the world's No. 1 plane maker echoed
friendly overtures from other U.S. manufacturers such as Ford
Motor Co, which endured sharp criticism from Trump for its
growing operations in Mexico during the presidential campaign.
Trump had derided trade agreements such as the North
American Free Trade Agreement and the pending Trans-Pacific
Partnership as bad deals, and vowed to renegotiate them.
But on Wednesday, industry trade groups said Trump had not
created as much uncertainty for manufacturers as his rhetoric
suggested, and offered policy prescriptions for the new
administration.
"It would be hard for a brand new president to come in and
say, 'I'm ripping up this treaty,'" David Melcher, chief
executive officer of the Aerospace Industries Association, said
in an interview. The organization, founded in 1919, represents
more than 300 aerospace and defense companies.
"I don't think it's going to happen like that."
Boeing's sale of 100 planes to Iran was made possible by a
nuclear deal that Trump has strongly criticized.
But Boeing's defense and space businesses could get a boost
from an expected increase in military spending under Trump.
"We congratulate President-elect Trump and newly elected
members of Congress," Boeing said in a statement. We "look
forward to working with them to ensure that U.S. companies can
compete, win and grow our economy to provide good jobs to U.S.
workers, as well as preserve American leadership in national
security."
Shares of aerospace and defense companies rose on Wednesday.
Boeing was up 2 percent at $145.20 in afternoon trading on the
New York Stock Exchange. Among other major arms makers Raytheon
Co was up 7.8 percent at $147.12 and Lockheed Martin
Corp was up 6.5 percent at $254.84.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Tom
Brown)