UPDATE 1-U.S. aerospace and defense industry welcomes Trump victory

(Adds details about other manufacturers)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE Nov 9 U.S. aerospace companies and
lobbying groups embraced Donald Trump's presidential victory on
Wednesday, setting aside fears that his policies would depress
sales, shatter global alliances and roll back trade agreements.
Defense contractors in particular stand to benefit from a
Trump presidency, given his pledges to beef up the U.S.
military.
Boeing Co, which is finalizing a deal to sell 100
jetliners to Iran, congratulated Trump and members of Congress
and said it looked forward to working with them to promote
global economic growth and protect workers. Trump has strongly
criticized an Iran nuclear deal that made the sale possible.
The warm response from the world's No. 1 plane maker echoed
friendly overtures from other U.S. manufacturers such as Ford
Motor Co, which endured sharp criticism from Trump during
the campaign for its growing operations in Mexico.
Manufacturers also pressed Trump on issues such as restoring
the U.S. Export-Import Bank, increasing defense spending and
pouring more investment into airport infrastructure.
Shares of aerospace and defense companies rose on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones U.S. aerospace and defense index was up 4 percent
in afternoon trading. Boeing shares were up 2 percent at $145.20
on the New York Stock Exchange. Among other major arms makers,
Raytheon Co was up 7.4 percent at $146.56 and Lockheed
Martin Corp was up 6 percent at $253.50.
NO "TREATY RIPPING"
Trump had derided trade agreements such as the North
American Free Trade Agreement and the pending Trans-Pacific
Partnership as bad deals, and vowed to renegotiate them. He also
threatened to upend global security alliances.
But on Wednesday, industry trade groups said Trump had not
created as much uncertainty for manufacturers as his rhetoric
suggested, and offered policy prescriptions.
"It would be hard for a brand new president to come in and
say, 'I'm ripping up this treaty,'" David Melcher, chief
executive officer of the Aerospace Industries Association, said
in an interview. The organization, founded in 1919, represents
more than 300 aerospace and defense companies.
Requiring alliance partners to pay more for defense "is
probably a neutral" for U.S. arms sales, he added.
Boeing's defense and space businesses could get a boost from
an expected increase in military spending under Trump.
"We congratulate President-elect Trump and newly elected
members of Congress," Boeing said in a statement. We "look
forward to working with them to ensure that U.S. companies can
compete, win and grow our economy to provide good jobs to U.S.
workers, as well as preserve American leadership in national
security."
There were signs of lingering concern about the negative
tone of the campaign. The National Association of Manufacturers
sent a letter to Trump on Wednesday, signed by more than 1,100
business leaders citing "an urgent need to restore faith in our
vital economic and government institutions."
Signers included the chief executives of Boeing, Honeywell
International Inc, United Technologies Corp,
Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and
Caterpillar Inc.
U.S. businesses "cannot truly prosper ... in a country that
is divided and distrustful," Jay Timmons, chief executive
officer of the trade group, wrote in the letter, adding it is
"time to mend the divisions in our country."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Tom Brown and Alan
Crosby)