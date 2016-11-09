U.S. arms export boom under Obama seen continuing with Trump

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 9 U.S. defense contractors,
which saw international sales rise strongly under President
Barack Obama's administration, can expect a continued boom in
arms exports under Donald Trump, aided by persistent security
risks in the Middle East and rising tensions in Asia and Europe.
Shares of major defense contractors, including Raytheon Co.
, Northrop Grumman Corp and General Dynamics
hit lifetime highs, on Wednesday as investors bet on
higher Pentagon spending under Trump, who has vowed a massive
build-up of the U.S. military even as he pledges to reduce
foreign entanglements.
While Trump has frequently made contradictory statements
when it comes to foreign policy, he has repeatedly called on
allies in Europe and East Asia to pay more for their own
defense. Defense experts say that could benefit the domestic
industry as Trump is expected to keep supporting the supply of
U.S. arms exports to allies to help them build up their own
defense capabilities.
"From the U.S. side it would be us equipping them to do
that," said Roman Schweizer an analyst at Cowan & Co.
That would also fit with Trump's plan to stimulate the
domestic economy by boosting U.S. manufacturing jobs.
A Trump administration will have "more openness to selling
weapons to our allies and partners. It's business friendly, it
plays to the U.S. manufacturing base," said Mark Cancian, senior
adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
U.S. arms exports, measured by production costs, grew 54
percent in 2015 from 2008, the year before President Barack
Obama took office, according to the Stockholm International
Peace Research Institute. That represents the highest growth for
any administration since the Truman and Eisenhower presidencies
following World War Two.
The boom was fueled by consistent lobbying by the Obama
administration for arms deals, its policy of arming and training
proxy groups in conflicts, and by budget constraints at home
that prompted arms makers to look abroad for sales.
In 2015, the U.S. accounted for 36 percent of worlds arms
exports, the Stockholm Institute's data shows, followed by
Russia at 12 percent. That marked an increase in the U.S. share
from 28 percent in 2008.
In fiscal 2015, U.S. arms sales to foreign governments
exceeded $47 billion, up 36 percent from around $34 billion a
year earlier, according to the Department of Defense. Saudi
Arabia, Australia, Iraq, Korea and Taiwan -- all considered U.S.
allies -- were the top five recipients of U.S. weapons in the
year ended September 2015.
GLOBAL CONFLICTS
Trump has never spelled out how he would deploy additional
manpower for the U.S. military, such as 60,000 more Army troops,
as many as 10,000 more Marines, and dozens of new Navy ships and
fighter jets.
Independent cost estimates for his plan range from $150
billion to $900 billion in additional spending over 10 years,
which could be achieved only by raising the federal budget
deficit, raising taxes or making large cuts in spending programs
such as healthcare benefits for older Americans.
None of these is politically popular, and raising the
deficit would face fierce resistance from the deficit-fighting
Freedom Caucus wing of the Republican Party.
Trump's lack of national security credentials and scarce
detail about his possible advisors also make it difficult to
assess his impact on foreign policy.
Nevertheless, analysts say his call for a stronger U.S.
military against the backdrop of rising global conflicts, bodes
well for strong revenues.
"I think that foreign military sales would absolutely go up,
or at the very least stay at its current level," said Franklin
Turner, co-leader of law firm McCarter English's government
contracts & export controls practice.
"I can't imagine that the world becomes a less violent
place."
Raytheon Co, the maker of Tomahawk missiles, said its
international business will continue to grow regardless of the
change of administration. During the 2008-2015 period, its
international sales grew 55 percent to $7.15 billion.
"Raytheon has been in business for over 90 years, over the
time we have obviously worked with presidents from both
parties," Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien told Reuters in
an interview.
Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's No.1 contractor
known for its Hellfire missiles and F-35 fighter jets, increased
international sales by 74 percent during Obama's presidency to
$9.5 billion in 2015.
Boeing Co's international defense sales rose 28
percent in the last five years to $9.4 billion in 2015, while
Northrop Grumman Corp's foreign sales grew 60 percent
over the same period to $3.3 billion.
There are two major ways foreign governments purchase arms
from U.S. companies. Direct commercial sales, negotiated between
a government and a company; and foreign military sales, where a
foreign government typically contacts a Department of Defense
official at the U.S. embassy in their capital. Both require
approval by the U.S. government.
Some major sales have been held up by members of Congress,
who fear U.S. arms could be used to fuel foreign conflicts,
quell popular unrest or facilitate human rights violations.
Congress has oversight over major weapons sales, including
those that are completely or partly financed by the U.S.
government, and it is highly unusual for sales to go ahead if
there are strong objections from lawmakers.
"Congress has never been a rubber stamp on arms transfers.
We exercise close oversight and will continue to do so under the
next president," said Representative Eliot Engel, the ranking
Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control
Association in Washington, said the government and companies
often are not "paying sufficient attention to the long-term
impact of weaponizing key regions" while trying to sell to "win
friends and allies."
"When several warring states in a region are being amply
supplied with new weapons, they are more tempted to use those
weapons," Kimball said.
