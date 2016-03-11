TV audience for CNN Republican presidential debate down from last week

NEW YORK, March 11 The television audience for
Thursday's restrained Republican Party presidential debate on
CNN was down from last week's figures, according to preliminary
Nielsen data on Friday.
The debate got an average household rating of 8.3, according
to overnight data supplied by CBS television. That's well below
the 11.5 rating garnered by the rowdy March 3 Republican debate,
broadcast by the Fox News Channel, which translated to 16.9
million viewers.
The size of the audience in millions is expected to be
available from Nielsen later on Friday.
The CNN-hosted debate at the University of Miami came days
before votes in Florida and Ohio that will determine whether
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Ohio Governor John
Kasich will be able to continue with their increasingly
long-shot candidacies.
With previous assaults on front-runner Donald Trump having
failed to knock him down, Rubio and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of
Texas chose a more civil approach, raising questions about
Trump's policy positions without attacking him personally.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)