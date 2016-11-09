UPDATE 5-Trump victory jolts automakers, lifts Caterpillar, railroads

(Recasts first three paragraphs, updates share prices.)
By Paul Lienert and Meredith Davis
Nov 9 The election of Republican Donald Trump as
U.S. president put new pressure on automakers and other
manufacturers that depend on open trade with Mexico.
Shares fell for U.S. automakers and suppliers, which rely
heavily on production in Mexico to feed their U.S. manufacturing
and sales operations.
General Motors Co shares dropped as much as 4 percent
on Wednesday before recovering some of that decline in the late
afternoon. The automaker said on Wednesday it was laying off
2,000 people and cutting a shift at a Lordstown, Ohio, factory
that builds Chevrolet Cruze small cars and at a Lansing,
Michigan, plant that builds slow-selling Cadillac sedans and
Chevrolet Camaro sports cars.
Ford Motor Co shares were up 1.2 percent in late
afternoon trading after sliding earlier in the day. Electric
luxury car maker Tesla Motors Inc shed 3.3 percent.
Tesla could be hurt if a Trump administration cuts federal
support for electric cars.
Shares of big automotive parts makers that have shifted
operations to Mexico were hit hard. Delphi Automotive Plc
fell nearly 6 percent after rebounding from deeper
losses. Canada's Magna International Inc, whose Mexican
operations account for about 14 percent of sales, were down 3.7
percent.
Trump made attacks on the outsourcing of American auto jobs
to Mexico a recurrent theme in his campaign, a message that
rallied blue-collar workers while threatening to upend the
business assumptions behind billions of dollars in planned
investment by the auto industry.
TENSION OVER FORD PLANTS
In announcing his campaign in June 2015, Trump vowed to
block Ford from opening a new plant in Mexico and threatened to
impose tariffs on cars it shipped back across the border.
But those moves would force U.S. consumers to pay higher
prices for vehicles, said Charles Chesbrough, senior economist
at the Detroit-based Original Equipment Suppliers Association
trade group.
"(Trump's) trade policies could add $5,000 or more to the
price of a small car from Mexico," Chesbrough said.
U.S. vehicle manufacturers and many of their suppliers have
based billions of dollars of investment on relatively open trade
with Mexico, China and other countries.
Ford in April announced plans to invest $1.6 billion to
expand production of small cars in Mexico. Trump took aim at
that move as well as GM's plans to invest $5 billion there.
GM said in a statement on Wednesday that it "looks forward
to working with President-elect Trump and the new Congress on
policies that support a strong and competitive U.S.
manufacturing base."
Ford spokeswoman Christin Baker said: "We agree with Mr.
Trump that it is really important to unite the country, and we
look forward to working together to support economic growth and
jobs."
In September, Ford said it would shift small-car production
from U.S. plants to lower-cost Mexico, drawing another rebuke
from Trump.
"We shouldn't allow it to happen," Trump said.
The company said its decision to build new vehicles in
Mexico would not cost U.S. jobs.
Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford last month said he met
with Trump to discuss criticism from the candidate but called
the discussion "infuriating" and "frustrating." Ford said his
company employed more people at its U.S. plants than any other
automaker.
Ford has not slowed investment outside the U.S. As ballots
were cast in the United States on Tuesday, Bill Ford was in
India to announce a $195 million investment in a new technical
center near Chennai.
Between 1994 and 2013, the number of auto factory jobs
dropped by a third in the United States and rose almost fivefold
in Mexico as lower-wage production boomed.
Mexico now accounts for 20 percent of all vehicle production
in North America and has attracted more than $24 billion in
investment from the industry since 2010, according to Ann Arbor,
Michigan-based Center for Automotive Research.
Based on current investment plans, Mexico's auto production
capacity will grow by another 50 percent over the next five
years, said the center, which draws funding from the industry.
"Dismantling NAFTA at this point would be pretty hard to
do," said Kristin Dziczek, the center's director of industry,
labor and economics.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Meredith Davis in
Chicago; Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington
and Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo; Writing by Joe White; Editing by
Kevin Krolicki, Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)