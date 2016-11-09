Bank shares surge as Trump win could ease regulations

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (IFR) - Bank shares surged Wednesday after
Donald Trump's presidential election win, seen by many as
presaging at least an easing of the regulation of financial
institutions.
By midday shares of JP Morgan were up 5.7% at US$74, Morgan
Stanley was up 8.1% at US$36.9 and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
was up 6.1% at US$18.03.
Goldman Sachs saw its shares climb 6.3% to US$193.43.
Citigroup meanwhile was lagging a bit at midday but gained
as the day wore with a 4% jump to US$51.91. Some analysts
attributed the initial sluggishness to the bank's exposure to
Mexico - a target of Trump's attention on trade and immigration.
Trump sided with leading conservatives in calling for the
repeal of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Financial Reform Act, including
the Volcker Rule, which forced banks to abandon their
proprietary trading groups.
Many bankers have blamed Volcker, intended to stop banks
from making short-term speculative bets with money that was
essentially insured by US taxpayers, for drying up liquidity in
bond markets.
Legislation to upend the massive financial reform bill is
already teed up.
Earlier this year US Congressman Jeb Hensarling, chairman of
the Financial Services Committee in the US House of
Representatives, unveiled a bill to replace Dodd-Frank.
The bill included a full repeal of the Volcker Rule, and its
ban on proprietary trading, as well as most risk retention
rules.
Hensarling call the bill a "Dodd-Frank off-ramp" that would
allow banks to avoid the toughest aspects of the regulations.
Previous moves to gut Dodd-Frank, however, have rarely been
taken up in the US Senate, primarily because the efforts faced
certain rejection by President Barack Obama.
With a president Trump presumably willing to sign relief
legislation, the Senate may be inclined to fight for repeal of
Dodd-Frank - or at least some parts of it.
Still, it only takes 40 senators to block most legislation
in the Senate, and Democrats will hold 47 seats in the next
session.
"Despite Republicans keeping both houses of Congress, we
think chances for wholesale changes to Dodd-Frank are still
low," Keffe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Brian Gardner wrote on
Wednesday.
"We think the main result of Donald Trump's election will be
that Trump will be able to appoint regulators who are more
industry-friendly than regulators appointed by President Obama,"
he wrote.
"The regulatory implications are more important than what
might come out of Congress but are broadly positive for
financials in our view."
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie)