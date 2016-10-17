Billy Bush leaves NBC 'Today' show after role in 2005 Trump lewd tape

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES Oct 17 U.S. television host Billy Bush is leaving the "Today" show, NBC said in a note to employees on Monday, in the wake of his role in a lewd 2005 conversation with Republican presidential contender Donald Trump about women.
Bush, 45, had been suspended from hosting duties on NBC's flagship morning show after the emergence of the tape, in which Bush and then reality star Trump, joked and boasted about groping women.
In a statement on Monday, Bush said he was "deeply grateful for the conversations I've had with my daughters, and for all of the support from family, friends and colleagues." (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.