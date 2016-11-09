Boeing congratulates Trump, congressional leaders on victories

SEATTLE Nov 9 World's No. 1 plane maker Boeing
Co, which is finalizing a deal to sell jetliners to Iran,
on Wednesday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump and
members of Congress on their election victories and said it
looked forward to working with them to promote global economic
growth and protect workers.
Boeing's sale of 100 planes to Iran was made possible by a
nuclear deal that Trump has strongly criticized. Boeing's
defense and space businesses could get a boost from Trump, who
has promised to rebuild the U.S. military.
