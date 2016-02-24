UPDATE 1-Online bettors see Donald Trump as odds-on Republican nominee

(Adds data, recasts first paragraph, adds NEW YORK to dateline)
NEW YORK/LONDON Feb 24 Donald Trump's chances
of winning the Republican nomination for the White House shot to
a record high at online betting sites around the world on
Wednesday after his latest victory in voting in Nevada.
Betting venues in Britain, Ireland and New Zealand show the
online wagering community coalescing around Trump, once
considered a rank outsider attracting long-shot odds of 200/1.
Following his double-digit margin win in Nevada's Republican
caucuses on Tuesday, his third victory in the first four early
nominating contests, odds have tightened all the
way to 1/2 in some cases.
"Mr Trump has triumphed yet again, despite political
analysts almost unanimously writing him off as a serious
presidential contender," said Graham Sharpe from William Hill
, adding one customer stood to collect at least $100,000
if Trump was elected to the White House on Nov. 8.
William Hill and Betway make Trump 1/2 favourite to get the
Republican nod, while Ladbrokes cut his odds to 4/9, the same as
those shown on Ireland's PaddyPower.
His nearest rival, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio from Florida,
featured odds of 6/1 on Ladbrokes. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of
Texas, who has been battling with Rubio for the No. 2 spot in
the early voting states, has sunk to a deep longshot. Paddy
Power gives Cruz odds of 33/1, its site shows.
Bettors also markedly cut the odds on Trump becoming
president, although he still trails Democratic front-runner
Hillary Clinton, who won Nevada's Democratic caucuses on
Saturday.
Jessica Bridge from Ladbrokes said Trump was on a roll
heading into Super Tuesday on March 1, when several U.S. states
hold nominating contests.
On PredictIt, a site operated by Victoria University in
Wellington, New Zealand, Trump's chances of winning the
Republican nod were the highest since it started tracking the
race in October 2015.
A Trump bet there, on a scale of $0.00 to $1, stood at 72
cents, up 4 cents, while Rubio tumbled 7 cents to 24 cents and
Cruz sank a penny to 4 cents, matching a record low.
(Reporting by Michael Holden in London and Dan Burns in New
York; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Howard Goller)