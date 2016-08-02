UPDATE 4-Buffett rebukes Trump, questions his business skill

(Updates with Trump campaign reaction)
By Amanda Becker
OMAHA, Neb. Aug 1 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett on Monday campaigned alongside U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a rowdy rally in his
home state of Nebraska, where he challenged Republican Donald
Trump to release his tax returns and questioned Trump's business
acumen.
Trump, a New York real estate developer making his first run
at public office, has said he cannot release his tax returns, a
ritual of U.S. presidential campaigns, until the Internal
Revenue Service has completed an audit.
"Now I've got news for him," said Buffett, whose Berkshire
Hathaway conglomerate is based in Omaha. "I'm under
audit, too, and I would be delighted to meet him anyplace,
anytime, before the election.
"I'll bring my tax return, he can bring his tax return ...
and let people ask us questions about the items that are on
there," Buffett added, saying Trump was "afraid" not of the
tax-collecting IRS but of voters.
In response, Trump's spokeswoman Hope Hicks said: "As you
know, Mr. Trump is undergoing a routine audit." She had no
immediate comment when asked to respond to Buffett saying that
he too was under audit but would release his tax returns.
Trump has asserted his success as a businessman qualifies
him to lead the country, but Buffett, who backs Clinton in the
Nov. 8 election, said Trump lost money the only time he went to
the American people and asked them to invest.
He said it was in 1995 when Trump listed his Trump hotels
and casino resorts on the New York Stock Exchange. He said the
company lost money every year for the next decade. A monkey
would have outperformed Trump's company, Buffett said.
In 1995, "if a monkey had thrown a dart at the stock page,
the monkey on average would have made 150 percent," he said.
Buffett spoke for nearly 30 minutes to a raucous capacity
crowd of roughly 3,100 people in a suburban Omaha high school
with Clinton sitting at his side.
He said Trump's "final straw" was an ABC interview broadcast
on Sunday in which he criticized the Muslim parents of a
decorated U.S. soldier killed by a bomb in Iraq 12 years ago.
The father Khizr Khan spoke at last week's Democratic
National Convention about their son and attacked Trump for
proposing a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States.
Trump said he was "viciously" attacked by Khan, a
naturalized U.S. citizen, when the father publicly doubted Trump
had read the U.S. Constitution. Khan said that Trump had
"sacrificed nothing," prompting Trump in his ABC interview to
say, "I think I've made a lot of sacrifices."
Buffett on Monday bluntly contradicted Trump.
"No member of the Buffett family has gone to Iraq or
Afghanistan. No member of the Trump family has gone to Iraq or
Afghanistan," Buffett said. "We've both done extremely well
during this period and our families haven't sacrificed
anything."
In his remarks Buffett announced the launch of a get-out-the
vote effort, pledging to take at least 10 people to the polls
who would otherwise have difficulty getting there. Buffett said
he was backing a website, Drive2Vote, that would coordinate
transportation to cast votes and that he had reserved a trolley
that seats 32 people for the same purpose.
"I'm going to be on it all day. I'm going to do selfies,
whatever it takes," Buffett said.
Buffett said his goal is to generate the highest voter
turnout in the congressional district that includes Omaha of any
in the country. Nebraska is one of two U.S. states that award
electoral votes in presidential elections by congressional
district.
Clinton responded to Buffett's pledge with a promise of her
own, if his turnout goal is met.
"Warren and I will dance in the streets of Omaha together!
Maybe if we're really lucky he'll wear his Elvis costume again!"
she said.
(Reporting and writing by Amanda Becker in Omaha; Additional
reporting by Emily Stephenson; Additional writing by Eric Beech;
Editing by Leslie Adler, Howard Goller and Michael Perry)