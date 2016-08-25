Tech firms' encryption foe struggles for U.S. Senate re-election

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 25 A U.S. senator seen by
Silicon Valley as one of the technology industry's main foes in
Congress is fighting for his political life as Donald Trump's
slumping poll numbers threaten to damage Republican candidates
across the board.
Senator Richard Burr from North Carolina, the chairman of
the Senate Intelligence Committee, is facing a strong and
unexpected challenge from Democrat Deborah Ross.
Though tech policy is unlikely to decide the race, a Burr
defeat would remove from the scene a lawmaker who has feuded
with U.S. tech companies over digital privacy and encryption.
Ross, a former head of the state's chapter of the American
Civil Liberties Union, is fighting an uphill battle.
North Carolina has voted Republican in every presidential
election from 1980 until 2008, when it backed Barack Obama by a
thin margin. The state went for Republican Mitt Romney in 2012.
Burr, 60, was not expected to face a challenge this year, in
what he has said will be his last congressional campaign. But
Republican presidential candidate Trump's numbers have slumped
nationwide and in North Carolina, a battleground state in the
Nov. 8 presidential election.
Declining support for Trump, a property developer and
television personality who has never held elected office, has
put Burr, who endorsed Trump, and other Republicans in jeopardy,
said Carter Wrenn, a Republican consultant in North Carolina.
"We're not sure it's a wave here for Democrats, but it's
beginning to look that way," Wrenn said. "Any Republican running
down here ought to be very concerned about Trump's impact."
A poll from NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Marist in early
August showed Ross leading Burr 46 percent to 44 percent, though
other polls have given Burr a narrow edge.
Burr has been in Congress for more than 20 years and is
distantly related to Aaron Burr, U.S. vice president in the
early 1800s. If Burr were to lose, Democrats would be one seat
closer to reclaiming a Senate majority from Republicans.
APPLE VERSUS BURR
The concerns of companies such as Apple Inc, Google
and Facebook are not a key issue for North
Carolina voters, but the race's outcome could affect future
handling of data encryption and privacy matters.
For a year, Burr has been crafting legislation that would
force Apple and other companies to weaken the security of their
products in a way that would give U.S. law enforcement access to
encrypted devices and communications.
The FBI has said that the growth of strong default
encryption makes it more difficult for investigators to access
communications of criminal suspects, even with a warrant.
Silicon Valley, cyber security experts and civil liberties
advocates say strong encryption is essential to ward off hackers
and maintain the overall security of the Internet.
The encryption debate is decades old, but it boiled over
earlier this year due to a dispute between Apple and the FBI
over unlocking an iPhone linked to one of the shooters in a San
Bernardino, Calif., rampage in 2015.
Several U.S. tech companies and privacy groups, asking not
to be named because they do not typically take public positions
on candidates, told Reuters they are eager to see Burr lose.
His efforts to require encryption backdoors in U.S.
technology products are the main reason. While other lawmakers
have been critical of Silicon Valley in the encryption debate,
none has been as antagonistic as Burr, the sources said.
Andrew McLaughlin, a former White House technology official
who now is head of content at the publishing site Medium,
tweeted in May: "Trump's win endangers GOP Senators. America's
tech community should rally to defeat Richard Burr, for his
idiotic war on Internet security."
McLaughlin declined an interview request from Reuters.
Burr spokeswoman Becca Glover Watkins said the senator had
worked closely with California Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top
Democrat on the intelligence panel on the encryption issue.
She said the two had worked on a "number of bipartisan
national security issues including their encryption proposal"
and Burr planned to continue engaging with tech companies "on
the challenges posed by encryption and cyber threats."
ROSS UNCLEAR ON ENCRYPTION
Ross, a lawyer and former state legislator, has not
clarified whether she sides with Apple in its dispute with the
FBI. In a statement to Reuters, she said that "protecting our
law abiding citizens' privacy doesn't mean sacrificing our
security."
Tech interests, so far, have not donated sizeable amounts of
money to Ross, according to a review of contributions.
However, Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder
Steve Jobs, in June made an unspecified donation to Ross,
according to U.S. Federal Election Commission records.
The political action committee that supports Oregon Senator
Ron Wyden, a Democrat, vocal defender of encryption and frequent
opponent of Burr, gave $5,000 to Ross this year. Burr's PAC
later gave $5,000 to Wyden's Republican challenger in Oregon.
At a national level, Apple CEO Tim Cook and other tech
executives have helped raise money for Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton.
Silicon Valley has almost universally shunned Trump,
troubled largely by his rhetoric on immigration and his stated
desire to shut down the Internet to fight extremists.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Alistair Bell)