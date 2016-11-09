Canada's energy pipeline prospects shoot up with Trump win

| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 9 Republican Donald
Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election cheered
investors in Canadian energy producers eager to revive the
stalled drive to approve the controversial Keystone XL pipeline,
giving oil sands crude better access to U.S. markets.
President Barack Obama denied a permit to TransCanada Corp's
proposed cross-border Keystone XL pipeline last year.
In May, Trump said that if elected, he would "100 percent"
approve Keystone XL, which would carry 830,000 barrels per day
from Alberta to Nebraska, but would seek a better deal.
TransCanada shares rose 2.2 percent to C$59.49 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday while the Canadian energy
index climbed 2 percent led by Suncor Energy
which gained 2.5 percent.
"I suspect there are a few people in the offices over at
TransCanada who are dusting off some files," said Dirk Lever, an
analyst with AltaCorp Capital in Calgary.
Obama's decision last year to deny the permit was a victory
for environmentalists who campaigned against the project. U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry said the pipeline "would
significantly undermine" efforts to fight climate
change.
In a statement on Wednesday, TransCanada said it remained
fully committed to building Keystone XL.
"We are evaluating ways to engage the new administration on
the benefits, the jobs and the tax revenues this project brings
to the table," spokesman Mark Cooper said.
Analysts in Canada's energy capital Calgary said it was
unclear how quickly the pipeline could go ahead if approved, or
at what point in the regulatory process TransCanada's
application could pick up again.
A greenlight on Keystone could have implications for
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision next month on
Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain proposal to expand its
pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific Coast.
Canada holds the world's third largest crude supplies and is
the No. 1 exporter of crude to the United States but has
struggled to build new oil export pipelines, raising the risk
that crude will get bottlenecked north of the border as Alberta
oil sands production grows.
Alberta has been particularly hard hit as global oil prices
tumbled more than 50 percent since mid-2014.
Better market access for Canadian crude would narrow the
discount at which it trades to U.S. barrels and boost profits
and activity in the struggling Canadian oil patch.
Trump's support for Keystone XL may also reassure producers
debating whether to invest in new projects. Statoil ASA
and Royal Dutch Shell have deferred or cancelled
planned oil sands facilities because of lack of export
pipelines.
Pipeline company Enbridge Inc, which is seeking
approval from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to
replace its Line 3 pipeline from Alberta to Wisconsin, said it
was looking forward to working with the new administration.
ARC Financial analyst Jackie Forrest said Trump's focus on
energy security and affordability rather than climate change
could help Canadian barrels dislodge other foreign imports in
the U.S. market, but his threats to rip up the North America
Free Trade Agreement may hurt Canadian oil exports.
(Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai in Vancouver; Editing
by David Gregorio)