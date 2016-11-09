Canada market regulator alters single stock circuit breakers

TORONTO Nov 9 Canada's main financial markets
regulator said in a notice on Tuesday it would temporarily
modify its single-stock circuit breaker trigger levels given the
potential for increased volatility on Wednesday.
Republican Donald Trump scored a series of shocking wins in
battleground U.S. states, most importantly Florida and Ohio, on
Tuesday, rattling world markets that had counted on a win in the
presidential election by Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The regulator said qualifying securities could experience
price changes of at least 20 percent and 40 trading increments
in a five-minute period through the first six hours of the
trading day. Securities are normally restricted to a 10 percent
move for most of the trading day.
