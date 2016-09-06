RPT-U.S. companies tout climate policies, fund climate skeptics

(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Richard Valdmanis and Grant Smith
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. companies that have
expressed the most fervent public support for President Barack
Obama's environmental agenda are also funding its biggest
enemies - the scores of U.S. lawmakers who are climate change
skeptics and oppose regulation to combat it, according to a
Reuters review of public records.
Ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential and congressional
elections, the donations from companies including PepsiCo
, Dupont, and Google reveal a disconnect
between how these companies present themselves to the public on
environmental issues, and how they manage their political
contributions to support business-friendly policy.
(Click here for a graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2bWl9dN)
Many companies active in U.S. politics spread their
political donations broadly on both sides of the aisle and
consider multiple issues when deciding whom to support.
But inconsistency between a company's environmental
positions and its political giving may point up a need for
better oversight, according to Jon Lukomnik, head of the
Investor Responsibility Research Center Institute.
"There really needs to be a process that looks at these
issues ... at C-suite and board levels on a periodic basis,"
Lukomnik said.
The Reuters review covered donations made during the 2016
election cycle by the political action committees (PACs) of 30
of the biggest publicly traded U.S. companies that signed
Obama's "American Business Act on Climate Change Pledge" in
2015, a public promise to enact climate-friendly corporate
policies and support strong climate change oversight like the
global climate accord signed in Paris.
The review found that 25 of the 30 companies are funding the
campaigns of lawmakers featured on a "climate deniers" list that
was put together by Organizing For Action, a non-profit created
by former Obama campaign aides to advocate his agenda.
The list includes more than 130 members of Congress, nearly
all Republicans, and is a who's who of the biggest opponents of
Obama's plan to combat climate change. Some of those on the list
dispute the label "denier" and describe themselves as climate
change "skeptics".
The list includes Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer of
North Dakota, an energy advisor to presidential candidate Donald
Trump who once argued the Earth was cooling not warming, and
Republican U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, who last year
held up a snowball on the Senate floor as evidence global
warming does not exist.
The review found PepsiCo and DuPont's political action
committees gave about half or more of the money from their top
donations in support of senators and congressmen on the list.
That amounted to $56,500 from the Pepsi PAC's 29 donations of
$2,500 and above, and $40,000 from the DuPont PAC's 19 donations
of $2,000 and above.
Other signatories to the American Business Act on Climate
Change Pledge that gave more than a third of their top political
contributions to lawmakers on the list include Google, AT&T
, GE, Verizon, and Mondelez,
according to the review.
Those levels of donations given to climate skeptics are
relatively high given that the list covers about a quarter of
U.S. Congress members.
Officials from PepsiCo, Google, AT&T, and Verizon did not
respond to requests for comment. DuPont declined to comment, and
Mondelez referred Reuters to the press release announcing its
participation in the climate pledge.
A GE spokeswoman said the company supports "elected
officials based on a wide range of issues, but we have
consistently been outspoken about the need to address climate
change and have invested over $17 billion in cleaner technology
R&D over the last 11 years."
PepsiCo has also been working to become more energy
efficient, and now operates the country's largest fleet of
electric delivery trucks. But it still has a sizeable carbon
footprint: It produced some 4.1 million metric tons of carbon
dioxide equivalents in 2013, down 2 percent from 2012, according
to its website. A more recent figure was not available.
DuPont, also working to increase its energy efficiency,
emitted 16.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gases in 2013.
POLITICALLY CHARGED
Congressman Cramer, a self-described climate skeptic who
opposes Obama's climate agenda but has taken donations from
companies that signed the climate pledge, said companies tend to
consider issues like tax policy, national security, and
regulatory policy when picking who to support -- as opposed to a
single issue like the environment.
He, like other lawmakers featured on the Organizing For
Action "climate deniers" list, said the debate over climate
change was not as clear cut as Obama's allies depict it.
"It is not a black and white issue, like if you agree with
Obama you're enlightened, and if you don't you're in the dark,"
he said. "It is more of a spectrum."
A spokeswoman for Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, another
lawmaker featured on the list, said he had "done more than
almost any other member of Congress to increase the use of clean
energy" sources like wind and biofuels.
But she added he was opposed to Obama's climate change
initiatives, like the Clean Power Plan to curb carbon output,
because he felt that it could hurt the competitiveness of U.S.
businesses globally.
Senator Inhofe, who said he doesn't mind the label "climate
denier", suggested that some companies had signed the American
Business Act on Climate Change pledge for superficial reasons.
"These are competitive companies, and the board might have
said 'Look, right now it might be a popular thing to join this,
and there's no downside since we're not really committing to
anything.' That absolutely goes on," he said.
The five companies reviewed by Reuters that did not fund
opponents to Obama's climate change agenda either had no
political action committee, like Apple, or made only a
small number of contributions, like Coca Cola.
Lauren Compere, managing director at sustainable investment
manager Boston Common Asset Management, said consistency between
policy and political giving was becoming increasingly important
to environmentally-minded investors.
"No company should want to be perceived as espousing
progressive climate policies on the one hand, while funding
climate deniers on the other," she said.
(Editing by Stuart Grudgings)