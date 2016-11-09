UPDATE 1-Trump win boosts coal, hits renewable stocks

(Recasts throughout to focus on impact of Trump climate
policies on companies)
By Alister Doyle and Meredith Davis
MARRAKESH, Morocco/CHICAGO Nov 9 The prospect
of an abrupt shift in U.S. climate policy under President-elect
Donald Trump lifted the shares of U.S. mining equipment giant
Caterpillar Inc, North American railroads and other
companies tied to fossil fuels, and slammed shares of renewable
energy firms.
Trump has called climate change a hoax, said he would rip up
the Paris climate treaty and promised to revive the U.S. coal
sector. His victory caused dismay at a climate policy conference
in Morocco on Wednesday.
In the United States, the prospect of a sharp turn in U.S.
environmental policy helped boost Caterpillar shares by more
than 7 percent on Wednesday on hopes that a Trump administration
would reinvigorate coal mining and investment in infrastructure.
A mining slump has depressed Caterpillar's profits and forced
rounds of layoffs.
The Obama administration has pursued emissions rules
designed to discourage coal-fired power plants, while Trump has
said he would revive the coal industry and roll back regulation.
"There is bountiful evidence that free trade, tax reform,
infrastructure investment and smart regulation are critically
important to manufacturers' success," Caterpillar said in a
statement.
Shares in farm and equipment maker Deere & Co and
truck makers Paccar Inc and Navistar International Corp
also rose, as did oil stocks.
Railroads Norfolk Southern Corp and Union Pacific
Corp rose 3.3 percent and 4 percent respectively. U.S. railroads
have suffered as coal shipments have declined.
"Obviously this is good news for fossil energy and coal in
particularly," said National Mining Association spokesperson
Luke Popovich. "We will have a profound shift in policy. And
hopefully spur development in low emission and higher efficiency
technologies which make coal cleaner to use."
Regulation and federal policies are not the only challenge
for coal.
"A new administration may result in less regulatory pressure
for utilities, the competition offered by natural gas doesn't
change," said Michael Trevino, spokesman for No. 2 U.S. railroad
BNSF, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
STORM CLOUD
Trump's victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton cast a dark
cloud over delegates attending a 200-nation meeting in Marrakesh
being held from Nov. 7-18 to celebrate the start of the 2015
Paris Agreement to limit global warming last Friday.
Some delegates expressed concern that Trump could cause
other nations to reconsider their position on global warming.
Trump has said climate change was an invention by China and
wants instead to promote jobs in the U.S. fossil fuel industry.
"We will have a lot more hurdles," said Ian Fry, head of the
delegation of Tuvalu, a Pacific island state which fears rising
sea levels, adding Trump's victory could have a "domino effect
on other nations".
The Paris Agreement allows all nations to set national
targets to slow climate change and some could scale those back.
There are no sanctions for non-compliance. Many nations vowed to
push ahead despite Trump with the sweeping plan to phase out net
global greenhouse gas emissions between 2050 and 2100 by
shifting from coal and oil to cleaner energies such as wind or
solar power.
Still, Trump's victory drove down renewable energy stocks.
Shares in Vestas, the world's biggest wind turbine
maker, were down 6.2 percent in mid-morning, while German peer
Nordex traded 6.6 percent lower.
In the United States, Silicon Valley electric car maker
Tesla Motors Inc sank 3.4 percent to its lowest price
since February. Tesla benefits from federal tax breaks for
electric vehicles and selling credits generated under a
California electric vehicle policy.
Other renewable shares were also hit. Spain's Gamesa
, which is being merged with Siemens, and
Portugal's EDP Renovaveis traded 2.4 and 5.2 percent
lower, respectively.
Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO of the Institutional Investors Group
on Climate Change, a European forum for 128 investors with more
than 13 trillion euros in assets, said changes towards greener
growth were "irreversible".
"Renewables have already overtaken coal as a global power
source, electric vehicles are the growth segment of the auto
industry and jobs are being created in clean energy sectors
faster than any other," she said.
(Editing by Joseph White and Andrew Hay)