Hillary Clinton hires Google executive as tech chief -Wash Post

WASHINGTON, April 8 Likely 2016 Democratic U.S.
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has hired a Google
executive to serve as her chief technology officer,
overseeing the creation of websites and apps to reach out to
voters, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
Clinton hired Stephanie Hannon, Google's director of product
management for civic innovation and social impact, to run her
technology operations, the Post said, citing Democrats with
knowledge of the move.
A Clinton spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. A Google spokesman also did not reply.
Clinton is widely seen as the frontrunner for the Democratic
nomination for president even though she has not formally
announced her candidacy. She is expected to do so this month and
has signed a lease for a Brooklyn, New York, office building to
house her campaign.
Likely presidential candidates from both parties are hiring
digital advisors who can help them interact with voters and try
new fundraising techniques.
Hannon previously worked on Google Maps and Gmail and worked
shorter stints at Facebook and event organizing site Eventbrite,
according to her LinkedIn profile.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)