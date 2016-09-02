UPDATE 4-Clinton offers plan to curb 'unjustified' price hikes on life-saving drugs

(Adds earlier broader Clinton plan to curb prices, updates
By Amanda Becker and Ransdell Pierson
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 2 Hillary Clinton said
on Friday that if elected to the White House she would create an
oversight panel to protect U.S. consumers from large price hikes
on long-available, lifesaving drugs and to import alternative
treatments if necessary, adding to her pledges to rein in
overall drug prices.
Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate, would seek
to give the panel an "aggressive new set of enforcement tools,"
including the ability to levy fines and impose penalties on
manufacturers when there has been an "unjustified, outlier price
increase" on a long-available or generic drug, her campaign
said.
"Over the past year, we've seen far too many examples of
drug companies raising prices excessively for long-standing,
life-saving treatments with little or no new innovation or R&D,"
Clinton said in a statement.
If Clinton defeats Republican rival Donald Trump in the Nov.
8 election, she would need the support of the U.S. Congress to
implement key measures of her proposal, which follows a broader
plan to rein in drug prices that she announced a year ago.
Even though her latest plan would likely affect a small
number of companies, it could be difficult to get Republican
lawmakers on board, Morningstar analyst Damien Conover said,
adding that a "Republican Congress would push back hard on
this."
Clinton's campaign cited Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC's
raising the price of its AIDS drug Daraprim (pyrimethamine) and
Mylan NV's repeated steep price increases on EpiPen for
severe allergy sufferers as "troubling" examples of price hikes
that have attracted bipartisan congressional scrutiny.
Conover said Clinton's plan to address unjustified price
hikes is less of a concern to the drug industry than her pledge
last year to reduce drug prices overall.
Drugmakers have said that lowering or limiting drug prices
would hamper their ability to invest in research and lead to
fewer new therapies.
The ARCA Pharmaceutical Index of large U.S. and
European drugmakers rose 0.30 percent on Friday, in line with
gains for the broad stock market. Shares of Mylan fell 4.6
percent to $40.00 on the Nasdaq.
The Nasdaq biotech index slipped 0.40 percent. The
decline was slight compared to the more than 4.7 percent drop in
the index seen on Sept. 21, 2015, when Clinton blasted "price
gouging" in the specialty drug market on Twitter, responding to
reports that Turing had acquired Daraprim, an older antibiotic,
and then hiked its price by 5,000 percent.
Soon afterward, Clinton presented a general plan to lower
prescription drug costs, including allowing Medicare to
negotiate drug prices and demand higher rebates for prescription
drugs.
Her plan would also include caps on monthly and annual
out-of-pocket costs for patients with chronic or serious health
conditions. It aims to prohibit manufacturers from paying
generic drugmakers to delay launching their cheaper products,
and would eliminate corporate writeoffs for direct-to-consumer
pharmaceutical advertising.
A "BOLD IDEA"
Dr. Peter Bach, the director of a nonpartisan health policy
research group at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer
Center, said Clinton's announcement on Friday was a "flag" for
drug manufacturers that her administration would notice and
respond to steep price hikes.
"It's a response to the broader industry phenomenon of
generating added profits by raising the price of drugs for which
there is no competition," Bach said, saying the campaign was
focusing on a "sub-category" of manufacturers that had not
invested heavily in developing a drug.
Bach said he was contacted by the Clinton campaign about his
work on drug pricing but had not advised the campaign in a
formal capacity.
The oversight panel would be made up of representatives from
existing public health and consumer protection agencies who
convene to examine the scope of a drug price increase, the
manufacturer's production cost and the treatment's relative
value to patients and public health, Clinton's campaign said.
Terry Haines, head of political analysis for Evercore ISI,
said Clinton's proposed panel had little hope of getting through
Congress.
But Clinton, if elected, might be able to achieve price
reform via changes to Medicare's prescription drug benefit,
known as Medicare Part D, if she works with Congress to reform
the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, Haines
said.
In that event, Haines said shares of pharmaceutical and
biotech companies could come "under sustained headline risk in
2017 as ACA reforms are discussed."
In cases where a price hike determined to be unjustified is
accompanied by insufficient market competition, Clinton's
administration would intervene to purchase alternative drugs
from comparably regulated markets or assist manufacturers in
bringing the product to market in the United States.
Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, an associate professor at Harvard
Medical School, called it a "bold idea" to get the federal
government "involved in helping stabilizing some of these
generic drug markets."
Until recently, there was a lengthy wait for generic drug
approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Although the
wait time has shortened, there is often not enough consistent
demand for manufacturers to enter the U.S. market, Kesselheim
said.
"Having the government get involved as a long-term purchaser
of these products creates a stockpile to stabilize the market,"
he said.
Kesselheim has testified before Congress about high-cost
generic and long-available drugs and spoke to Clinton's campaign
about his research as it developed its proposals.
