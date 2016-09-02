Clinton would curtail 'unjustified' drug price hikes with oversight panel

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Democratic presidential
nominee Hillary Clinton said on Friday that if elected, she
would protect U.S. consumers from price hikes on life-saving
drugs by creating a consumer oversight panel and importing
emergency treatments if necessary.
"Over the past year, we've seen far too many examples of
drug companies raising prices excessively for long-standing,
life-saving treatments with little or no new innovation or R&D,"
Clinton said in a statement.
Clinton's campaign cited Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC raising
the price of the AIDS drug pyrimethamine and Mylan's
recent move to increase the cost of EpiPen for severe allergy
sufferers as "troubling" examples of price hikes on drugs that
have not been meaningfully improved by their current
manufacturers.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Peter Cooney)