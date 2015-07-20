U.S. fund industry weighs proposed Clinton tax increase

| NEW YORK, July 20
NEW YORK, July 20 Fund companies and brokerage
firms should be able to weather a proposal by Democratic U.S.
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that would increase
capital gains taxes for some investors, but some fund holders
could see higher costs, managers and analysts said.
Though details of Clinton's plan have yet to be finalized,
the candidate's proposal, first reported by the Wall Street
Journal, would increase the holding period required to qualify
for lower long-term rates. Currently, gains on
investments held for less than a year are taxed at ordinary
income tax rates, while those held for longer than a year are
taxed at a maximum rate of 23.8 percent for the highest earners.
Brokerage firms that rely on customer trading as a revenue
source might see a "modest" impact to their bottom lines should
Clinton's proposal become law, said Richard Repetto, an analyst
at Sandler O'Neill who covers the brokerage industry.
The plan may "slightly" reduce the number of trades by
customers at brokerage firms such as Charles Schwab Corp
, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and E*Trade
Financial Corp, he said. But about 75 percent of the
daily volume comes from active traders who are already subject
to higher taxes because of their frequent trading, and therefore
would be unaffected by the higher rates, he noted.
Portfolio managers would have a harder job trying to avoid
triggering capital gains taxes that would be passed on to
investors, fund analysts said.
The average large-cap blend fund has an annual turnover of
70 percent, likely incurring a mix of short-term and long-term
capital gains taxes for its shareholders each year, according to
Lipper data. Most actively managed funds also tend to charge a
redemption fee on shares held for less than a year in order to
limit short-term trading by their customers.
The change would mean Clinton's plan could hit fund
investors with more frequent capital gains taxes, said Todd
Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P CapitalIQ.
Actively managed funds spread their own capital gains across all
investors in the fund.
"This will impact mutual fund investors even if they have a
long-term investment horizon because capital gains will now have
to hit a different threshold. You could find yourself paying
taxes at a higher rate even if you didn't do anything during
that year," Rosenbluth said.
However, Brad Friedlander, managing partner of Angel Oak
Capital Advisors in Atlanta, said higher rates would likely have
a minimal impact on firms such as T. Rowe Price Group Inc
and BlackRock Inc because most portfolio
managers and shareholders tend to hold their stakes for several
years.
Financial planners may see a windfall from any changes that
complicate the tax structure, said Phil Orlando, a portfolio
manager with Federated Investors in New York.
"It becomes a cat-and-mouse game as individuals sit down and
try to figure out which vehicles they have at their disposal
that are not subject to taxes," such as IRA accounts or 529
college savings accounts, he said.
(Reporting by David Randall and Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard
Chang)