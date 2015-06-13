Clinton to stage major rally, will vow to back working Americans

| NEW YORK, June 13
NEW YORK, June 13 Democratic front-runner
Hillary Clinton stages the first big rally of her presidential
campaign on Saturday, trying to cast herself as a fighter for
ordinary Americans and build a clearer case for why she wants to
lead the country.
Running to be the first female president, Clinton will
trumpet her record on women's rights and talk about her mother's
tough upbringing in a speech to thousands of supporters on New
York's Roosevelt Island.
The former first lady is also expected to outline her
policies on economic issues such as trade and Wall Street reform
that could trip her up as she fends off primary challenges from
liberal Democrats.
The outdoor rally marks a change in gear for Clinton who has
based her campaigning so far on small events with selected
participants in early voting states such as Iowa.
Now she is aiming to connect with a larger audience and
disprove critics who see her as a member of the political elite
who is out of touch with regular voters.
Clinton will argue that ordinary Americans whose hard work
brought the country through recession should be rewarded as the
economy strengthens, her campaign says.
"People will see she is going to lay out a progressive
agenda for America," Jennifer Palmieri, the Clinton campaign
communications director, said in an onstage interview with
Politico.
Campaign manager Robby Mook, at the same event, dismissed
recent polls showing a majority of voters find Clinton
untrustworthy.
Keen to craft a personal narrative that does not focus
heavily on her many years in Washington, Clinton will talk about
the lessons she learned from her mother Dorothy Rodham who was
abandoned as a child but grew up without bitterness.
Clinton's speech might indicate whether she will move to the
left on economic issues to counter Democratic primary
challengers Senator Bernie Sanders and former Maryland Governor
Martin O'Malley.
Although she is well ahead of the pair in polls, Sanders
appears to be gaining traction in Iowa. He has called on Clinton
to say clearly whether she supports giving President Barack
Obama "fast-track" trade authority.
Trade is a divisive issue for Democrats, and members of the
president's party rebelled at a vote in the House of
Representatives on Friday, delivering a blow to his signature
goal of strengthening ties with Asia.
Clinton has also talked tough against the financial industry
on the campaign trail, calling for a raise in the tax rates paid
by hedge fund managers, although many of her big campaign donors
are from Wall Street.
(Writing by Alistair Bell; Editing by Ken Wills)