UPDATE 1-Clinton says Peabody Energy trying to 'shirk' duty to retirees

(Adds Peabody response)
By Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON Oct 26 U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday took aim at another coal
company, saying Peabody Energy Corp is trying to "shirk
its responsibilities" to pay the healthcare benefits of retired
mine workers.
Clinton earlier this month said the restructuring plan
suggested by Patriot Coal Corp, which is in the midst
of its second bankruptcy in three years, should be stopped
because it involved dramatically scaling back the money that
would go to paying retiree benefits.
Clinton, the front runner for the Democratic nomination, has
has not hesitated in recent weeks to go after companies by name.
In addition to her remarks on Patriot and Peabody, Clinton has
criticized pharmaceutical companies for "price gouging" and
health insurance companies for proposed mergers that she said
could be bad for consumers, sending industry stocks tumbling.
Following Clinton's remarks, Patriot withdrew its original
plan and submitted a new one that won court approval.
Peabody, the world's largest private-sector coal producer,
spun off Patriot into a separate entity in 2007. During
Patriot's first bankruptcy in 2012, Peabody had agreed to cover
the benefits of retirees. But last month, in a court filing in
St. Louis, where it is headquartered, Peabody argued it does not
have to make the benefits payments under the terms of Patriot's
newly approved bankruptcy plan.
"These are people who put their own health and safety at
risk for years so the rest of us could have the affordable,
reliable electricity we take for granted," Clinton said in a
statement commenting on the roughly 11,000 retirees who would be
affected.
"They are entitled to the benefits they've earned, and which
Peabody just two years ago committed to pay. I hope Peabody does
the right thing," Clinton added.
Under Patriot's 2012 bankruptcy, Peabody had agreed to pay
$310 million to cover the benefits of retirees, of which $145
million is outstanding.
Patriot, based in Scott Depot, West Virginia, has teamed up
with the United Mine Workers of America union to demand that
Peabody pay Patriot the $145 million.
Peabody spokesman Vic Svec said Clinton was "misinformed."
"Peabody has continued to live up to our obligations, and we
are asking the court that originally approved the 2013
settlement agreement for clarification," Svec said in a
statement.
Clinton has promised that if elected president in November
2016 she would not leave workers in coal-producing areas behind
as the country transitions to renewable sources of energy.
