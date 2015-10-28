UPDATE 1-Clinton calls for Export-Import Bank reauthorization

(Adds Clinton's remarks, paragraphs 3-9)
By Amanda Becker
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire Oct 28 U.S.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called on
Wednesday for reauthorization of the recently shuttered U.S.
Export-Import Bank.
Clinton, speaking during a campaign stop at St. Anselm
College, urged the U.S. Senate to act on a procedural move made
by the House to revive the bank. The measure received nearly
unanimous Democratic support.
"For the life of me do not understand the arguments" against
it, Clinton said.
Clinton's chief rival for the Democratic nomination, U.S.
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, voted against the bank's
reauthorization in July, saying it provided "corporate welfare
to multi-national corporations."
Sanders, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, is
challenging Clinton from the left side of the Democratic Party.
Some progressives believe the Export-Import Bank, which finances
foreign purchases of U.S. goods, mainly benefits large
corporations, such as Boeing Co, and not small businesses.
The conservative wing of the Republican Party has also
opposed the bank, calling it an example of "crony capitalism."
Clinton said the Export-Import Bank has become a "political
football" in Washington and called for renewed bipartisan
support.
"Republicans and Democrats have worked together on this for
decades, and it actually returns a profit to the Treasury,"
Clinton said.
She noted that New Hampshire businesses use the
Export-Import Bank, highlighting Conductive Compounds in the
nearby town of Hudson. Conductive Compounds employees 16 people
and half of its business is exports to Asia, Clinton said.
(Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by David Gregorio)