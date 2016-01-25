Hillary Clinton calls Johnson Controls-Tyco inversion 'outrageous'

| WEST DES MOINES, IOWA
called the planned inversion by Johnson Controls and
Ireland-based Tyco "outrageous," and said as president
she would block such moves using an "exit tax."
"These efforts to shirk U.S. tax obligations leave American
taxpayers holding the bag while corporations juice more revenues
and profits ," Clinton said in a statement. "I have a detailed
and targeted plan to immediately put a stop to inversions and
invest in the U.S., block deals like Johnson Controls and Tyco,
and place an 'exit tax' on corporations that leave the country
to lower their tax bill."
Johnson Controls announced on Monday a plan to buy Tyco for
$16.5 billion, which the companies said will save $500 million
in taxes in the first three years and an additional $150 million
a year through tax synergies.
