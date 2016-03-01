Clinton campaign says TV spot shows commitment to fight predatory drug pricing

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
WASHINGTON, March 1 A television advertisement set to air on Tuesday from the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton underscores the Democratic front-runner's willingness to take on predatory drug pricing, according to a campaign statement.
The ad, set to run in nominating contests following Super Tuesday voting and titled "Predatory," shows Clinton criticizing Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc for its pricing practices and making clear that she is willing to take steps to end them, according to Hillary for America. (here)
Valeant shares fell as much as 21 percent on Monday after the Canadian drugmaker revealed it was under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
It is also being investigated by U.S. attorneys in New York and Massachusetts. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The New York attorney general's office is investigating reverse-mortgage servicing companies, including a unit of the bank Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin ran, according to a person familiar with the matter.