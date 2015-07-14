Hillary Clinton has no "beef" with Uber, aide says

| WASHINGTON, July 14
WASHINGTON, July 14 Democratic presidential
contender Hillary Clinton does not have a problem with ride
service company Uber, a top aide said on Tuesday, but the
candidate does have questions about what it and its
sharing-economy peers mean for workers.
Clinton senior policy adviser Jake Sullivan was asked
Tuesday morning whether the Democratic front-runner had a "beef"
with the San Francisco-based startup company Uber.
"It's an interesting question with a totally wrong premise,"
Sullivan said at a breakfast in Washington organized by the
Christian Science Monitor newspaper.
Sullivan said that Clinton believes that the Internet- and
smartphone-powered "sharing economy" and "on-demand" economy
provide exciting opportunities.
"But it also does raise hard questions about workplace
protections and the future of work," he said.
Clinton, who is seeking her party's nomination for the
November 2016 presidential race, said in a speech on Monday that
the gig economy, where people provide others with services on a
case-by-case basis, is "creating exciting opportunities" but
also "raising hard questions about workplace protections."
She did not mention any companies by name, but said many
workers were making money by renting spare rooms or driving
their own cars.
Uber is one of the best known sharing-economy companies. Its
business has expanded to 57 countries and its estimated value
has exploded to more than $40 billion. But it has generated
controversy or outright opposition around the world.
In France, for example, Uber suspended its UberPOP
ride-hailing service after it faced sometimes-violent protests
and local authorities denounced it as an illegal taxi service.
And the California Labor Commission last month said that
Uber drivers are employees, not contractors, which the company
is appealing.
The difference could be crucial for the nascent sharing
economy, which also includes such companies as Airbnb, the room
rental service, which has seen its own share of controversy.
A contractor model is cheaper for companies - but comes with
fewer benefits for workers at a time when middle- and
working-class wages have largely been stagnant.
Middle-class insecurities have lingered more than six years
after the recession ended, and have become a major theme for
both Democrats and Republicans in the presidential campaign.
(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Luciana Lopez; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)