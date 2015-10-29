版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 30日 星期五

CNBC says 14 mln watched its Republican presidential debate

LOS ANGELES Oct 29 CNBC attracted an average of 14 million viewers to its Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, the Comcast-owned business news network said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

