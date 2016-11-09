CORRECTED-U.S. companies react cautiously to Trump victory

(Corrects attribution of quote in 11th paragraph to CEO Peter
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 9 U.S. companies reacted on
Wednesday with caution to businessman Donald Trump's victory in
the U.S. presidential election and pointed to uncertainty over
his lack of clear policy proposals.
A smattering of analyst conference calls held by companies
reporting their quarterly results offered a glimpse of how they
view the country's new path led by the former reality TV host.
Following campaign promises by Trump to renegotiate global
trade agreements and make U.S. companies move factories back to
the United States, over 1,100 manufacturers and businesses
offered in an open letter on Wednesday to work with him.
"We will look for areas upon which we agree and can work
productively with your new administration," said the letter,
which was signed by companies including Caterpillar and
Boeing.
Magellan Health, a healthcare management company,
noted in a call after its report that Trump promised to do away
with President Barack Obama's signature Affordable Care Act.
"We think it will have an impact, clearly, on our business
here," Chief Executive Barry Smith said. "We don't have any
details of his proposals and the process by which they will be
enacted, but we will hopefully know more in the coming weeks and
months here."
HMS Holdings, another healthcare manager, also
posted quarterly results above analysts' expectations but its
stock slumped 17 percent.
"There hasn't been any real policy that we can react to at
this point," HMS Holdings CEO Bill Luci said, addressing the
election result.
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals jumped as much as 31
percent after the biopharmaceutical company raised its full-year
sales forecast.
It was among several pharmaceutical companies rallying
following months of promises by Democratic candidate Hillary
Clinton to regulate drug prices.
"Obviously Hillary Clinton's agenda was much more
well-articulated," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Greenleaf.
"I will be interested to see what we learn as Mr. Trump takes
office and we learn more about what his agenda is going to be
for the industry."
In its quarterly call, EV Energy Partners LP said
it and other oil and natural gas producers stand to benefit from
reduced regulation under Trump.
"My concern, obviously, is Trump himself, whether or not he
will be presidential and whether he can control his ego. My
major concern, specifically, will be Mexico because it's such an
important ally," said Executive Chairman John Walker.
Trump has vowed to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to
keep out immigrants.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Grant McCool)